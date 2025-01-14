Emergent Metals Corp. Provides an Update on its Troilus North Property Royalty, Quebec

Vancouver - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMR, OTC:EGMCF, FRA:EML, BSE:EML, MUN:ELM) ("Emergent" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its royalty interest in the Troilus North Property, Quebec. The Troilus North Property (the "Property") is an 11,300-hectare property that is part of Troilus Gold Corp.'s (TSX:TLG)("Troilus") Troilus Gold Project (the "Project"). The Project is a past producing copper and gold mine being advanced towards production by Troilus.

Emergent has a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "NSR") on the Property, which Troilus can acquire at any time for CDN$1.0 million. Note that the Property is on strike and northeast of the main resource areas defined by Troilus to date, but no mineral resources have yet been defined on the Property. David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emergent stated, "We are excited by Troilus' progress to bring the Troilus Project back into production, and it will rank as one of the largest gold equivalent ounce producers in Canada."

On June 28, 2024, Troilus completed a Feasibility Study (available under Troilus' corporate filings at www.sedarplus.ca) for the Troilus copper-gold deposit which re-affirmed its position as a large scale, long-life mining project. The study outlined a 22-year mine open pit operation projected to produce an average of 303,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually (see Troilus press release dated January 7, 2025). In addition, Troilus recently arranged over US$1.3 billion in potential project financing through letters of interest from several internationally recognized top rated credit agencies (see Troilus press releases dated November 13, 19, and 31, 2024). Troilus is currently completing an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (the "ESIA") which is in its final stages.

David Watkinson stated, "While Troilus is still a number of years away from production, Troilus is advancing the Project at a steady pace. It is our hope that their exploration efforts will continue over the next few years and potentially extend their resource areas to the northwest and eventually onto the Troilus North Property where Emergent's NSR would be applicable".

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model). Examples of successful transactions to date include the acquisition and sale of the Troilus North Property, Quebec to Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TG) and the acquisition and sale of the East-West Property to O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV:OIII).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property, a core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource (see March 19, 2018, press release for details) and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program, subject to financing. New York Canyon is a copper skarn and porphyry exploration property subject to an Option Agreement for Purchase and Sale with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE). Ivanhoe Electric can earn a 100% interest in New York Canyon by making US$2.0 million in cash/share payments (US$300,000 received to date) to Emergent by August 1, 2025 (see March 1, 2024, press release for details). The West Santa Fe Property (aka Mindora) is a gold, silver, and base metal property subject to a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation (TSXV: LG). Lahontan can earn a 100% interest in the property by completing US$1.8 million in cash/share payments and US$1.4 million in exploration expenditures over a seven-year period (see July 21, 2023, press release for details). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine. Should Rawhide Mining bring the property into commercial production, Emergent will receive "bonus payments" of US$15-$20 per ounce of gold produced, depending on the gold price (see November 14, 2012, press release for details).

In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGold Corp.'s (NYSE:IAG) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property and outlined above. Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, owned by O3 Mining Inc. and part of their Marban Alliance Property. O3 Mining has completed a NI 43-101 Pre-feasibility study (see O3 Mining press release dated September 6, 2022).

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines or advanced stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this new release was reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng., an employee of Emergent and a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

