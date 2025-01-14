Manning Ventures Receives Initial Results and Resumes Drill Program at the Copper Hill Project, Nevada, USA

Vancouver, January 14, 2025 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE: MANN; Frankfurt: 1H5) is pleased to provide an update regarding the phase one drill program at the Copper Hill Project, located along the prolific Walker Lane Trend, western Nevada, USA. Drilling has resumed at the Copper Hill Project, initial results have been received for the first four holes.

Early assay results and preliminary geology from the on-site logging of these holes is encouraging. The phase one holes were laid out to test for skarn mineralization on the contact between the limestone and the intrusive for the Northern and the Southern Zones. The two zones outline target areas that returned significant copper values (0.5 to > 1.0% copper) in intense skarn alteration.

Prior to the holiday break drilling was underway at drill site PDH-7 where hole CH-8, the eighth hole of the program, had reached 200 meters. This hole is targeting down-dip from historic workings with magnetite-skarn. Holes CH-1, CH-3, CH-4, CH-5, CH-6, and CH-7 focused on northwest trending faults and northwest trending diorite dikes in the northern target zone area. All the holes intersected multiple diorite dikes and distinct structural zones. The dike margins and structural zones have skarn mineralization and strong magnetite alteration. CH-4 also intersected numerous clay zones that align with the distinct northwest-southeast finger of intrusive identified from the magnetic survey.

CH-1 had an interval of visible oxide copper which returned:

1.52 meters (56.39-57.91 meters) with 2010 ppm Cu (0.21% Cu) and 0.237 g/t Au.

Copper in CH-1 ranged from 24 to 2010 ppm Cu with the entire hole averaging 105 ppm Cu.

Hole CH-3 intersected multiple northwest tending diorite dikes as well as cutting several northwest fault zones in the top 75 meters of the hole. CH-3 returned:

3.05 meters (50.29-53.34 meters) with 1613 ppm (0.16% Cu).

Copper in CH-3 ranged from 37 to 1955 ppm Cu with the entire hole averaging 126 ppm Cu.

Hole CH-4 intersected numerous 1.52 to 6.1 meter thick, clay-bearing fault zones that returned from 529 ppm to 928 ppm Cu.

Assay results for CH-5 to CH-7 are in progress. These holes have intersected the intrusive-limestone contact where it is cut by the northwest trending dike and structural zones. Encouraging alteration and mineralization in these holes includes:

CH-5: 13.72 meters of strong magnetite skarn from 236.22 to 249.94 meters

CH-6: 45.72 meters (67.06 to 112.78 meters) of visible copper oxide and 3.04 meters (175.26 to 178.31 meters) of copper oxide (including chrysocolla)

CH-7: 16.76 meters (118.87 to 135.64 meters) of limestone skarn with 3 to 5% pyrite and possible chalcopyrite and 7.62 meters (242.32 to 249.94 meters) of limestone skarn with 5 to 10% pyrite and possible chalcopyrite

Table of results to date:

Hole ID East UTM North UTM Depth (m) Azimuth Angle from (m) To (m) Intercept (m ) Cu ppm Cu % CH-1 374003 4302841 220.98 45 -60 56.39 57.91 1.52 2010 0.20 0 220.98 220.98 105 0.01 CH-2 374416 4302833 135.64 0 -90 No Significant Assays CH-3 374711 4302652 243.84 215 -60 0 243.84 243.84 126 0.013 includes 0 74.68 74.68 245 0.025 which includes 47.24 53.34 6.1 1096 0.11 which includes 48.77 53.34 4.57 1204 0.12 which includes 50.29 53.34 3.05 1613 0.16 CH-4 375156 4302301 233.17 0 -90 0 233.17 233.17 171 0.017 includes 38.1 39.62 1.52 928 0.09 and 115.82 121.92 6.1 622 0.06 and 138.68 141.73 3.05 726 0.07 and 169.16 170.69 1.53 529 0.05 CH-5 375254 4302384 249.94 290 -45 pending CH-6 374897 4302111 243.84 45 -45 pending CH-7 374800 4301894 234.84 220 -45 pending

Note reported lengths are intercepts length not true widths

Drilling continues and assays are pending. The Company will release results once they are received and verified.

Drill chip samples remained under the supervision of company representatives on site until picked up, on site by ALS Global and transported to there Elko Facilities. The company employs a systems of inserting Certified Reference Material ("CRM") into the sample stream as a supplement to the quality controls employed by ALS global.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image1: Location of Copper Hill, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

* Historic Mining information was summarized from an "Unpublished Report on the Carson Sink Area, Nevada by F.C. Schrader, U.S. Geological Survey (Field work 1911-1920) 1947". Manning Ventures cautions investors that the historic exploration and production information is believed to be accurate but has not been verified by a qualified person.

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined

About the Copper Hill Project

Located within the prolific Walker Lane trend in southern Nevada, Copper Hill is situated one of the premier jurisdictions for precious metals mining in the world. Historic endowment within Walker Lane includes 50Moz Au, 700Moz Ag, and 4Mt Cu. Copper Hill hosts copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization in both porphyry and skarn styled deposits in Mineral County, Nevada.

The Project is centered on a Jurassic Age quartz monzonite porphyry intruding Triassic age Luning Limestone. The claims are located 33 miles east of the Yerington Copper District which hosts the Yerington Copper Mine (Anaconda 1952-1978), Ann Mason Deposit, Bear Deposit, MacArthur Deposit, and the Pumpkin Hollow Mine.

Historically at Copper Hill, reported high-grade copper was mined from underground shafts from skarn and porphyry-copper styled mineralization at the Copper Mountain Mine. Between 1914 to 1926 mining from the "Copper Mountain Mine" produced an estimated 1,000,000 pounds of copper from shallow underground workings. Historic reporting from the period of production describes ore zones of contact skarn- type and porphyry-type mineralization with shipping grades ranging from 3.5 to 11.0% copper*.

The Copper Hill mineralizing system forms a topographic high surrounded and partially covered by younger volcanic rocks. Mineralization identified at Copper Hill are bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite, chrysocolla, copper-native, covellite, cuprite, gold, malachite, molybdenite, silver, sphalerite (rare), and tetrahedrite.

The Copper Mountain area was explored between 1959 to 1979 by Idaho Minning Corp. and Walker-Martel who conducted ground geophysics, underground mapping, prospecting and reported 6000 feet of Rotary drilling. Since that time ground magnetics were conducted in 2007.

Rock sampling collected at this time returned values from select samples of 7.2% and 12.7% copper and 1.06 g/t gold and 1.19 g/t gold respectively.

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

About Manning

Manning Ventures is a mineral exploration and development company focused metals and materials critical to the growing Energy Metals space. Manning's project portfolio is focused on Copper in Nevada, Lithium/Copper in Ontario and Quebec, and multiple Iron Ore projects in Quebec.

For further information contact:

Manning Ventures Inc.

Alex Klenman - CEO

Email: info@manning-ventures.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

www.manning-ventures.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the Company's payment of the Exercise Price during the Option Term, the granting of the net smelter return royalty to the Optionor, and the Company's payment of the annual minimum payments to the Optionor. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

