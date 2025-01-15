Westward Gold Announces Expansion of Toiyabe Hills Property Footprint

Vancouver - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE: WG, OTCQB: WGLIF, FSE: IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its flagship Toiyabe Hills Property in Lander County, Nevada ("Toiyabe Hills") through the direct staking of an additional 72 unpatented mining claims. The Company now controls over 60 square kilometres of fully-contiguous exploration ground along the Cortez Trend, and has increased the Toiyabe Hills footprint by 347% since entering the district and embarking on a land-consolidation strategy in 2021 (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1: Evolution of Westward's Toiyabe Hills Property



Colin Moore, President & CEO, noted: "As evidenced by Westward's track record over its relatively short history, we are aggressive when it comes to seizing cost-effective opportunities to grow our land position in the Toiyabe District. This latest expansion comes on the heels of our 2024 field campaign, which identified several new zones of interest through large-scale, multi-disciplinary programs. Our team remains highly attuned to developments in the area, and we were able to act quickly with boots on the ground when the land became available for staking."

The 72 unpatented mining claims - staked by the Company in late 2024 - are administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and are not subject to any royalties or other payment obligations, with the exception of annual fees due to the BLM and Lander County. Technical considerations driving the decision to expand the Toiyabe Hills footprint in this southwest quadrant included the following: (i) increasing the Company's coverage of the exposed lower-plate carbonate window in the district, (ii) capturing the continuation of important structures including dike-filled fault corridors, and (iii) acquiring ground proximal to known Carlin-suite geochemical anomalies.

Figure 2: Simplified Regional Geology, Toiyabe District



Surface expressions of favourable lower-plate carbonate rocks along the major Nevada gold trends are highly sought after for gold exploration. At Toiyabe Hills, the Wenban Formation has been identified as an important portion of the lower-plate stratigraphy - and is a known gold host at major producing mines in the surrounding area. Moving eastwards from the carbonate window at surface (see Figure 2 above), the Wenban Formation is preserved under upper-plate cover rocks and lies at drillable depths across an estimated 70% of Toiyabe Hills, based on interpretation of geophysical surveys completed to date.

Figure 3: Dike-Filled Fault Corridors at Toiyabe Hills



The continuation of detailed 1:5000 Anaconda-style geological mapping was one of the key field programs completed at Toiyabe Hills in 2024, which directly contributed to the identification of new high-priority targets. Crucially, this mapping revealed a 6-kilometre-wide corridor of igneous dike-filled, northeast-striking faults, with dikes ranging in composition from felsic to mafic and including quartz feldspar porphyry, diorite, and lamprophyre. The new ground added captures the southwest continuation of these important structures (see Figure 3 above). Dike-filled fault corridors along the Cortez and Carlin Trends are well-documented features that are intimately associated with gold mineralization.

Figure 4: Carlin-type Geochemical Footprint



Since the beginning of its land consolidation efforts, Westward has continuously built upon its geochemical database with significant rock-chip and gridded soil sampling programs. The results have revealed significant geochemical footprints of elements commonly associated with Carlin-type gold mineralization, one of which lies adjacent to the recently-staked ground (see Figure 4 above). The Company plans to conduct additional sampling across the new ground during the 2025 field season to further bolster its understanding of large-scale trends across Toiyabe Hills.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Edie, Vice President Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Edie is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) through the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe Hills Project located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

