Pacific Ridge Attending AME Roundup

Vancouver, January 16, 2025 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending AME Roundup and that drill core from the Chuchi copper-gold project, located in B.C., has been selected for display at the Core Shack.

Management will be present at booth #216, from January 20-23, to discuss the newly acquired U.S. copper and gold project portfolio, the B.C. copper project portfolio, and the Company's plans for 2025. Further, drill core from the Chuchi copper-gold project, located in B.C., can be viewed at the Core Shack, booth #1026, on January 20 and January 21.

2025 Plans

The Company recently announced the option to acquire a 100% interest in four copper and gold projects located in the U.S. (see news release dated January 8, 2025): the Mineral Hill gold project ("Mineral Hill"), located in Wyoming; the Red Star copper project, located in Utah; the Ripsey West copper project, located in Arizona; and, the Royston copper project, located in Nevada (the "Projects"). The Company now owns or controls eight copper projects in premier copper mining districts in America and Canada (see Figure 1).

The Projects will be the Company's focus in 2025 as it seeks partners to continue advancing Pacific Ridge's 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project and the 100% owned RDP copper-gold project, both located in B.C.

Additionally, the Company plans to unlock shareholder value by spinning out Pacific Ridge's 100% owned gold projects located in the Yukon's White Gold District, the Mariposa gold project, the Eureka Dome gold project, and the Gold Cap project, and the newly acquired Mineral Hill to create a new North American gold exploration company (see Figure 2).

Figure 1

Location of Pacific Ridge's Copper Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/237367_e962661d943248a9_001full.jpg





Figure 2

Location of Pacific Ridge's Gold Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/237367_e962661d943248a9_002full.jpg

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge is one of North America's leading copper exploration companies. We own or control eight copper projects in premier copper mining districts in America and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

