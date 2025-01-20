Argenta Silver Corp. Identifies New Targets At El Quevar And Launches Soil Sampling Program

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2025 - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of high-priority exploration targets at its flagship El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. These targets were defined through the analysis and interpretation of historical geochemical soil sampling data acquired as part of the El Quevar property, marking a significant step forward in unlocking the project's potential.

Highlights:

High-Priority Targets Identified: Argenta Silver Corp. has identified significant silver and gold anomalies at El Quevar South area, within its El Quevar Project in Salta, Argentina.





Exploration Potential: Compelling silver anomaly to the west and gold anomaly in the southeastern region suggest a larger, untested mineralized system.





Expanded Soil Sampling Program: As planned, a comprehensive surface exploration program is underway to fill gaps in the existing sampling grid and extend coverage into unsampled, high-potential areas.





Strategic Exploration Approach: Enhanced exploration efforts aim to define drill targets with confidence, combining geochemical analysis, structural interpretations, and historical data re-evaluation.

The El Quevar Project hosts an Indicated Resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver at an impressive grade of 482 g/t Ag and an Inferred Resource of 4.1 million ounces of silver at a grade of 417 g/t Ag(1) , ranking it among the top three undeveloped silver deposits in Argentina. Originally explored extensively between 2008 and 2013 by its previous owner, the project has since seen only limited and sporadic exploration activities. Argenta Silver Corp. identified the strategic value of this exceptional asset and acquired it in late 2024, and the Company is positioning itself to unlock its full potential.

The historical soil sampling data revealed distinct zones of silver and gold geochemical enrichment across the Quevar South zone. A well-defined silver anomaly, aligned northwest, corresponds to the location of the existing Mineral Resource. However, data processing has highlighted a stronger and more extensive anomaly of 1,850 meters by 600 meters aligned east-to-west. This silver anomaly shows potential continuity to the west, where no systematic soil surface sampling has been conducted. Meanwhile, a separate gold anomaly of 2,750 meters by 1,200 meters has been identified in the southeastern section of El Quevar South, where sample density is relatively sparse. The spatial distinction between these two zones suggests the presence of a well-developed hydrothermal system, a typical geological feature of extensive productive areas.

These soil anomalies highlight the potential for a larger mineralized system at El Quevar. While the silver-rich zone shows promising continuity, the gold-enriched area opens new avenues for exploration that were previously underexplored. Furthermore, both anomalies remain largely untested through drilling, providing exciting exploration potential.

As planned for Phase 1 of Argenta's exploration program (news released on January 06, 2025), along with other operations, a comprehensive surface exploration program at El Quevar has been initiated. This program will focus on filling gaps in the existing sampling grid to improve sample density in the anomalous areas and extending the grid into unsampled regions that exhibit strong geological potential. The proposed grid for the 2025 exploration program is of 100 by 100 meters spacing between samples. Key areas targeted for grid expansion include zones to the west and northwest, where silver anomalies may extend beyond the current grid, and to the southeast, where further analysis could enhance the understanding of the gold anomaly.

Joaquin Marias, Vice President of Exploration and Development, added: "Given that approximately 80% of the historical drilling was focused on the existing Mineral Resource, the discovery of these high-potential, largely untested targets is incredibly encouraging. It reinforces our belief in the untapped potential of El Quevar as a major epithermal system and motivates us to leverage the wealth of existing data, directing our exploration efforts toward unlocking the full scale of opportunity that lies within this remarkable project."

Argenta remains focused on advancing El Quevar responsibly, with a firm commitment to utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques to refine its targets and deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

