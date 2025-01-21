Alaska Energy Metals' 2024 Surface Exploration Program Reveals Multiple Nickel - Copper Targets at The Angliers - Belleterre Project, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2025 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("Alaska Energy Metals," "AEMC," or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results from soil geochemical sampling, prospecting, rock sampling, geological mapping and helicopter-borne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") surveys completed in 2024 over its 100% owned Angliers-Belleterre project in the Temiskaming region of Quebec, Canada. The purpose of the 2024 exploration program was to identify targets that may represent valuable metallic copper and nickel mineralization. Results confirm the presence of multiple undrilled Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulfide ("VMS") prospects northwest of the town of Angliers and multiple undrilled mafic, intrusive-hosted copper-nickel prospects north of the town of Laverlochère. This exploration work was 100% funded from AEMC's current flow-through account.

ANGLIERS GEOLOGY

The Angliers claim block is comprised of a southwest-northeast trending suite of bimodal, subaqueous volcanic rocks, which forms the northernmost part of the 2.6-2.7-billion-year-old Baby group of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt. Volcanic rocks include felsic lapilli tuffs, pillowed basalts, andesites, and komatiite flows. Several banded iron formations are layered within the pillow basalt and likely represent ancient seafloor horizons. Gabbroic intrusions cut across the extrusive volcanic sequence and may represent intrusions responsible for the volcanic activity. Diorite and granodiorite intrusions cut across the volcanic stratigraphy on a northwest-southeast orientation, which may represent the vertical feeder orientation of the magma activity. A large trondhjemite intrusion is in the southern part of claim block (Figure 1). All the rocks currently dip sub-vertical and have been folded. This portion of Quebec has been affected by glaciation, with the interpreted glacial advance from northeast to southwest. Three main prospect areas have been defined during the 2024 exploration program and are described in detail below.

Figure 1. Generalized geological map of the Baby Greenstone Belt of the Angliers Area

RAPIDS PROSPECT

The Rapids prospect was explored with trenching and drilling between 1960-1970 by Silver Sceptre Mines Limited. A trench sample, northwest of hole BX-73-704, collected in 1967 assayed 1.02% copper. Drilling intersected interesting assays including: 1) BX-73-705: 3.7 meters @ 0.13% copper and 0.38% zinc within a silicified tuff with up to 20% sulfides; and 2) BX-329-63: 0.1 meter @ 0.53% copper within an iron formation with 10-20% sulfides. All historic drilling was shallow in nature with a maximum depth of 100 meters below the current topography. Drill collar locations have not been verified in the field and data from these holes and trenches is reliant on Quebec Assessment Report GM20938 and GM22119.

In 2024, AEMC completed a 200x100m grid surface soil sampling program, along with geological mapping and prospecting over the Rapids Prospect. Multiple anomalous zones of copper, zinc, nickel, silver, and gold have been revealed that correspond with three northeast trending VTEM anomalies (Figure 2). These results may suggest the presence of a copper rich VMS system within an underexplored VMS stratigraphic setting. Several significant anomalous results from rock samples of gabbro and basalt with magmatic sulfides collected in 2024 include:

Sample 135088: 738 ppm copper, 134 ppm zinc, 216 ppb gold and 1.31 ppm silver

Sample 135027:533 ppm copper, 648 ppm zinc, 15 ppb gold and 1.6 ppm silver

The presence of magmatic sulfides within the gabbroic intrusions suggest favorable metals may have been present during the extrusion of the subaqueous volcanic rocks. Historic holes drilled near these targets either did not intersect the anomalies or were too shallow to provide adequate testing. Planned follow up work includes Maxwell Plate modeling of the VTEM targets, followed by 2,000 meters of diamond core drilling to test for VMS mineralization/alteration halos to better constrain the geologic architecture of the system.

Figure 2. Soil and rock sample results (Cu, Zn, Ag) with VTEM Results (SFz25) as background

MCBRIDE PROSPECT

A review of historic data indicates this prospect was first explored in the 1950s by Zinc Consolidated Company of Canada. Multiple holes were drilled in 1955, 1956, and 1969 to test massive sulfides discovered in trenches. All historic drilling was shallow in nature with maximum depths of 100 meters below the current topography. Hole 1 (1955) intersected 4.1 meters of massive sulfides and hole 2 (1955) intersected 4.7 meters of massive sulfide. Follow up drill holes (1956) on these massive sulfide intercepts were drilled from south to north to test a south dipping orientation but failed to intersect the mineralization. No assays were included in the logs for holes drilled in 1955 and 1956. Drill hole 503-3209 (1969), collared 1.4 kilometers to the east, intersected disseminated sulfides assaying 1.2 meters @ 0.60% copper, 0.06% nickel and 4.6 ppm Ag. Drill collar locations have not been verified in the field and data from these holes is reliant on Quebec Assessment Reports GM 03648B, GM 20461 and GM 20462.

In 2024, AEMC completed a 200x100m grid surface soil sampling and prospecting program over the McBride Prospect. Multiple anomalous zones of copper, zinc, nickel, silver, and gold have been revealed that correspond to a series of five VTEM anomalies that align within an east-trending zone (Figure 3). These results may suggest the presence of a copper rich VMS system within an underexplored VMS stratigraphic setting. Several significant anomalous rock samples containing magmatic sulfides collected in 2024 include:

Sample 135040: Massive sulfides (pyrrhotite, pyrite and minor chalcopyrite) - 302 ppm copper, 153 ppm zinc, 1.02 ppm silver and 0.5 ppb gold

Sample 135042: Silicified with up to 10% sulfides (pyrite and chalcopyrite in blebs and stringers) - 1287 ppm copper, 2433 ppm nickel, 260 ppm zinc, 522 ppm cobalt, 0.63 ppm silver, and 2.0 ppb gold

Planned follow up work includes Maxwell Plate modeling of the VTEM targets, followed by 1,000 meters of diamond core drilling to test for massive sulfide mineralization both at depth and along the east-west orientation of the VTEM trend and surface showings. Geological mapping, prospecting and sampling is also planned to investigate the larger VTEM anomaly located south of the first VTEM trend.

Figure 3. Soil and rock sample results (Cu, Zn, Ag) with VTEM Results (SFz25) as background

VASEUX PROSPECT

A review of historic data indicates there has been very limited geological and geophysical surveys with no documented drilling on the Vaseux prospect. This prospect occurs within gabbroic rocks along the boundary of a large trondhjemite intrusive in a setting similar to the Midrim, Allotta and Lac Croche Cu-Ni-PGE deposits located approximately five kilometres to the southeast. The Vaseux prospect is also marked by multiple VTEM anomalies, determined by a survey completed in 2021 by Pivotal Metals Ltd. (née Rafella Resources Ltd.), that are very similar to a VTEM anomaly over the Midrim deposit.

In 2024, AEMC completed a 75x75m grid surface soil sampling and prospecting survey over the Vaseux prospect. Multiple anomalous zones of copper, nickel, silver, and gold have been outlined that correspond to the 2021 VTEM anomalies (Figure 4). These results suggest the presence of a gabbro hosted copper rich system that has never been drilled. Several significant anomalous rock samples collected in 2024 include:

Sample 135034: Rusty orange oxidized gabbro sub crop with up to 8% disseminated sulfide, 1434 ppm copper, 0.34 ppm silver and 11 ppb gold

Sample 135004: Light grey, strongly silicified gabbro with up to 3% disseminated sulfide, 1125 ppm copper, 1.07 ppm silver and 11 ppb gold

Sample 135017: Oxidized gabbro float, disseminated to blebby sulfide with chalcopyrite, 390 ppm copper, 0.05 ppm silver and 5 ppb gold

Sample 135017: Dark green, strongly actinolite altered, medium to coarse-grained ophitic gabbro with minor pyrrhotite/pyrite, 254 ppm copper, 0.11 ppm silver and 0.5 ppb gold

Planned follow up work includes Maxwell Plate modeling of the VTEM anomaly, followed by 1,500 meters of diamond core drilling to test the geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

Figure 4. Soil and rock sample results (Cu, Ni, Ag) with VTEM Results (BFz36) as background

QAQC and Analytical Procedures

All sample locations were recorded with Android rugged smart phones running Q-Field data collection software in map datum UTM WGS84 Zone 17N. Soil samples were collected with augers and placed in Kraft-type paper bags with bar codes and sample numbers handwritten on the bags with indelible ink for redundancy and cross checks. Rock samples were photographed and then placed in plastic bags with uniquely numbered tags. The tag numbers were marked in indelible ink on the outside of each bag and the bag was sealed with a plastic tie-wrap. Blanks and standards were inserted at regular intervals for QAQC purposes. Samples were placed in rice bags and then delivered in person to Manitoulin Transport in New Liskeard, Ontario from where they were transported to SGS Laboratory ("SGS") in Lakefield, Ontario.

At SGS, Soil samples were dried at 60°C and sieved through 80 mesh (SGS Code PRP104). Rock samples were dried at 105°C, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm and then riffle split to a 250g sub-sample that was pulverized to pulps 85% passing 75 microns (SGS Code PRP89). The sieved soils and rock pulps were analysed for 49 elements by 25-gram 2-acid Aqua Regia digestion ICP-MS analysis (SGS Code GE_ARM3V25). SGS is independent of the Company and accredited under ISO/IEC 17025 registration.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mark Fekete, of Breakaway Exploration Management, is a registered professional geologist in the province of Quebec as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

