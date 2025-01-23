Rockland Resources Corrects Total Option Amount Announced Earlier Today

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 22, 2025, Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL), would like to clarify the number of options set as per the news release earlier today, January 22. The option grant was meant to read a total of 280,000 options granted - 240,000 to GLC and 40,000 to a consultant of the company exercisable at nine cents for a period of two years, in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

