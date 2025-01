Giant Mining Corp. Advances Project Costs of USD $282,696 Ahead of Proposed Drill Program at Majuba Hill

VANCOUVER, January 23, 2025 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has advanced fixed project costs of USD $282,696 for the Majuba Hill ("Majuba Hill") Copper-Silver-Gold Porphyry Deposit located in Pershing County, Nevada ahead of its upcoming drill program, anticipated to commence Q1 2025 .

The company has advanced the following amounts ahead of the Q1 2025 drill program:

Nevada Reclamation Permit Bond Maintenance Expenses $20,000 Federal Claim Holding Fees $85,451 NNL Lease: Private surface and minerals Section 27/31 $36,000 Annual Property Lease $125,000 Liability Insurance $16,245

This 2025 drill program is a key component of Giant Mining Corp.'s ongoing initiative to advance exploration efforts at the Majuba Hill Project, a highly prospective site with significant copper potential



Figure 1: Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccia Corridors and Breccia Bodies

Four core holes are planned for the follow-up to hole MHB-30.

"We are thrilled with the tremendous progress Giant Mining achieved at Majuba Hill in 2024, advancing what we firmly believe has the potential to become a significant domestic copper deposit for the United States," said David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining. "This project represents a major opportunity for our stakeholders and a step forward for global mineral development. Looking ahead, we are excited to launch our maiden 2025 drilling program at Majuba Hill. The company is currently accepting proposals from drill crews ready to begin operations at the earliest convenience."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth or plastic sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.

Some of Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada - The #1 mining jurisdiction on the planet according to the Fraser Institute

Project Size: 9,684 Acres (3,919 ha)

Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects.

History: Historical Producer



Drilling: 83,925 feet of drilling to date. Approximate replacement value of drilling would be USD $10.4 Million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.

Expandability: IP Survey, deep drilling, step out drilling all suggest expandability with expansion open in all directions.

Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

