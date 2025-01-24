Giant Mining Corp. Retracts Non-Compliant Reporting

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") wants to clarify that certain reporting done by the Company, which was incorporated in the investor presentation dated December 2024 (the "Presentation"), and which was available on the Company's website, and included grades and tonnes calculated at the Majuba Hill Copper Project in Nevada are not mineral resources and wishes to withdraw and retract such disclosure. The Company's intention was not to report mineral resources but understands that the disclosure in the Presentation and its website may have caused readers to interpret otherwise. Accordingly, the Company confirms that it has removed the Presentation from its website and will remove the non-compliant disclosure from the website. The Company also hereby withdraws and retracts all such non-compliant disclosure as such information is not supported by a compliant technical report, contrary to NI 43-101, and the information should not be relied on until it has been verified and supported by an NI 43-101 compliant technical report.

Furthermore, Giant Mining will refile the 2023 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA" (the "Report"), which was written as a technical summary of the project. The Report filed by the Company is not NI 43-101 compliant and therefore the information should not be relied on until it has been verified and supported by a technical report. Concurrently with the re-filing of the Report, the Company will re-post an amended investor presentation to it's website, which is intended to correct all non-compliant disclosure. Both the amended NI 43-101 report and amended investor presentation are anticipated to be filed on or before January 30, 2025

