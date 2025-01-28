Menü Artikel
Western Exploration Inc. Named to 2025 OTCQX Best 50

13:00 Uhr

Western Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: WEXPF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2025 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2024.

Western Exploration's CEO, Darcy Marud commented, "We are honored to be recognized by the OTCQX and to be acknowledged in the company of so many excellent companies on the 2025 OTCQX® Best 50. The OTCQX has been instrumental in providing us with strong exposure to U.S. markets and investors, which is invaluable for a company advancing a project within the United States."

For the complete 2025 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2025_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration is focused on advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.

Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.



Contact

Darcy Marud
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (775) 329-8119
Email: dmarud@westernexploration.com

Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Telephone: 775-240-4172
Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com


