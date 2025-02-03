First Nordic Announces Start of Top-of-Bedrock Drilling Program on Harpsund and Brokojan Targets in Sweden

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the commencement of a top-of-bedrock (i.e. base-of-till ("BoT")) drilling program on the Harpsund and Brokojan targets located in its 100%-owned Paubäcken project ("Paubacken" or the "Project") area of the Gold Line belt, northern Sweden.

Taj Singh, CEO remarks: The multi-kilometric Brokojan target was identified last year from the Paubӓcken project gold pathfinder till sampling program. When Brokojan was combined with the previously identified and adjacent Harpsund anomaly, a 5.5 km long target area (strike) emerged. To put this in context, the Company's Barsele project resource footprint length is approximately 3.5 km. Also noteworthy is that the Company's ~4 km Aida target, at the Paubӓcken project and slated to start diamond drilling in a few weeks, is only few km south of the Harpsund-Brokojan target area. Our top-of-bedrock ("BoT") drilling at Harpsund and Brokojan will provide us key geochemical information (gold and pathfinder assays of bedrock) for these targets, setting them up for diamond drilling later this year. BoT drilling has been a critical step for mineral deposit discovery and delineation in the Nordics and has a strong correlation with diamond drilling results."

2025 Harpsund / Brokojan Target Top-of-Bedrock Drilling Program

The program is designed to investigate bedrock sources of the on-trend Brokojan and Harpsund anomalies ("targets") that occur along the second order Harpsund structural corridor. The targets consist of two semi-contiguous anomalies over a +5 kilometre by up to 1 kilometer ("km") wide gold, arsenic, copper and zinc (Au, As, Cu and Zn) glacial till anomaly oriented in the prominent ice flow direction. The program will include up to 180 BoT drill holes and is designed to systematically test the bedrock along the 5 km zone interpreted to be the most probable source of the till anomaly based on interpretation of geophysical data and ice flow direction (see Figure 1). Analysis of historic airborne magnetic geophysical data identified a second order structural corridor that is coincident to the gold and pathfinder anomaly that will be targeted in the drilling campaign.

BoT drilling is an efficient exploration technique in glaciated terrains that provides high-quality geological data and allows direct analysis of underlying bedrock lithologies which have the potential to host mineral deposits. This technique reduces costs compared with conventional reverse circulation (RC) or diamond drilling, has a small environmental footprint, and increases the probability of identifying potential mineral deposits. It is a critical step in the exploration workflow when exploring under shallow glacial cover, bridging surface surveys and deeper, more targeted drilling programs.

About the Harpsund and Brokojan Targets

The Harpsund and Brokojan targets are located in the Paubäcken Project area of the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden. Both target areas are located on a northwest trending second order splay structure off the main regional Gold Line belt structure. The Brokojan target is located at the intersection of first and second order structures, and the Harpsund target within a large flexure and/or fold hinge along the structure. The geology consists of a sequence of inverted basin sediments and mafic volcanic rocks intruded by small syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. These lithological sequences are highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

About the Paubäcken Project

The Paubäcken project consists of three licenses totalling 17,097 ha that cover the central part of an emerging district in north central Sweden known as the "Gold Line belt". The Gold Line belt is host to several significant gold deposits, including the Company's nearby Barsele project, as well as the Svartliden mine and Fäboliden development project, both operated by Dragon Mining Ltd. The Svartliden mine was in production from 2005 to 2015 and a total of 3.18 million tonnes of material grading 4.1 g/t Au was processed during its operation (http://www.dragonmining.com/svartliden). Paubäcken is strategically positioned between Barsele and Fäboliden, is a few hundred meters northeast of the Svartliden mine, and features a regional shear zone with multiple untested gold anomalies.

About the Gold Line Belt Geology

The geology of the Gold Line belt consists of an inverted volcano-sedimentary sequence intruded by small pre- to syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. Lithologies are regionally metamorphosed to upper greenschist and amphibolite grade facies, and gold mineralization is associated with intense sericite, carbonate, biotite, and calc-silicate alteration assemblages and sulphide minerals pyrite, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite. The regional Gold Line structural corridor runs up the axis of the belt with many jogs, splays, and zones of structural complexity that are potential locations for dilation and deposition of gold bearing fluids. These lithological sequences are deemed to be highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. (FNM) is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele Gold Project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of three additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan, Klippen), which, combined with the Barsele Project, total 104,000 hectares on the Gold Line belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

Qualified Person

Benjamin Gelber, P. Geo., Chief Technical Director of FNM, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

