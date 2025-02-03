Radius Gold Launches Tierra Roja Online Project Tour and Highlights Nearby Porphyry Copper Discovery

Vancouver, February 3, 2025 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to launch an online tour of its Tierra Roja copper project, and to announce significant progress in drill permitting and a new porphyry copper discovery in the vicinity that underscores the potential of the region.

A short tour of the Tierra Roja project is available online at: Tierra Roja project tour

Drill Permitting

Radius is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a water supply agreement to source sufficient water to operate 5 drill rigs for the next 5 years. This supply agreement has been signed off by a local magistrate and allows water trucks to supply drilling operations. This is a significant step towards drill permitting. Further, the Company has obtained federal notification acknowledging that the project area has no registered or resident community and is state owned, enabling the Company to proceed with drilling and potentially mining operations without requiring community consultation.

Nearby Discovery Highlights Potential at Tierra Roja

A recent porphyry copper discovery by a third party located 25 km west of Radius's Tierra Roja project has gained attention. AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) recently announced that its maiden drilling program at Cangallo Project identified a new, large-scale porphyry copper discovery, demonstrating the geological fertility of the region and extension north of the southern Peru porphyry copper belt. This discovery is situated within the same geological setting as Tierra Roja and strengthens the case for exploration and discovery at Tierra Roja.

Bruce Smith, CEO and Director of Radius Gold, commented:

"The Southern Peru porphyry copper belt is one of the most productive copper districts on the planet. There are 6 giant copper mines and several development projects which occur in a relatively small area of 200 x 100km along the coastal regions of Arequipa and Moquegua. This new discovery shows the potential extension of this prolific terrain to the north encompassing the Tierra Roja project. At Tierra Roja, we've already identified high grade copper mineralization at surface across an 800m x 800m target area.

Radius is targeting surface oxide copper which has the potential for significant economic advantages: open pit, low strip, heap leach with low processing cost, no resident communities. We have made significant progress on drill permitting and expect to have drill permits in hand in the coming months."

Figure 1. Southern Peru porphyry copper belt.



Click Image To View Full Size

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. Management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

