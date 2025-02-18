Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. 2025 Goals and Objectives

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces the Company's strategic goals and objectives for 2025 and provides an update for shareholders.

The last year has seen some of the toughest times for junior mining exploration due to the softening of the Canadian capital markets. Despite strong prices and critical minerals in high demand, the junior exploration space in Canada has seen little successes in our highly Regulated Canadian jurisdictions.

With this reality, the company's strategic goals and objectives for 2025 were recently approved, by the Board of Directors. Steadright's objectives for 2025 is to source and to acquire near term potential revenue through exploration of mineral rights both abroad and within Canada. Options are currently being considered by Steadright's exploration team of highly qualified and experienced professionals.

Steadright is also keen to restart exploration work in 2025 on the RAM mineral claims and additional claims within the immediate vicinity focusing on Copper and Cobalt within the Province of Quebec.

Steadright believes that within Canada, Quebec continues to offer some of the best exploration opportunities for Copper, Cobalt and Nickel exploration and has supportive government policies which includes exploration favourable flow through financing, which may be considered for the RAM property this year.

ABOUT STREADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

Steadright Critical Minerals Board of Directors also approved Options that were granted to Directors, Officers and Consultants of 1,120,000 at 0.05 cents for 5 Years expiring January 27th, 2030

