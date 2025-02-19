Harfang Announces Winter Diamond Drill Program at Sky Lake, Ontario

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HAR) ("Harfang" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a winter diamond drill program at its recently acquired Sky Lake Gold Project located in Ontario's Pickle Lake Gold District. Drilling will focus on the Koval patented claims and is expected to total approximately 2,500 metres in 12 drill holes.

"We are very excited to announce this long-overdue drill program at Sky Lake," commented Rick Breger, President and CEO of Harfang. "The Koval claims have not been meaningfully explored since the mid-1980's and we believe there is significant gold potential. We are currently in the process of finalizing all the logistics for the program and we expect the drills to start turning shortly after the PDAC Convention, in mid-March. We look forward to updating the market with project developments and, eventually, sharing drill results from Sky Lake."

Land Acknowledgement

Harfang respectfully acknowledges the traditional territory of the Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation. We recognize their enduring presence and connection to these lands, which have been their home for countless generations. The Company is grateful for the opportunity to work here and is committed to conducting all activities in a way that respects their rights, culture, and traditional ways of life.

The Koval Patented Claims

The Koval Patented Claims include 28 claims totalling 295 hectares within the larger 9,100-hectare land package that is the Sky Lake Gold Project. Diamond drilling conducted in the 1950's, 1970's, and 1980's intercepted near surface high-grade gold mineralization with the majority of the holes not exceeding 200 vertical metres. In addition, many of these shallow drill holes were terminated while still in mineralized zones.

Management Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that, effective February 18, 2025, Mr. Richard Breger has reassumed the roles of President and CEO and has been reappointed as a Director of Harfang.

Vertical Amalgamation

Harfang also announces that on February 1st, 2025, it has completed a vertical short-form amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, NewOrigin Gold Corp. ("NewOrigin"). Beforehand, on January 31, 2025, NewOrigin completed its continuance out of the jurisdiction of Ontario and into the jurisdiction of Québec under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) (the "Continuance"). The Amalgamation will streamline Harfang's exploration activities under a single corporate entity and will reduce corporate and operational expenses. Following the Amalgamation and Continuance, no action is required by shareholders. The certificates of Amalgamation and Continuance are available on Harfang's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Ludovic Bigot, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Harfang, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bigot is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well-financed technically driven mineral exploration company with the primary mission to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success and controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through engagement with all stakeholders and a commitment to the environment.

