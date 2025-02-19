Critical One Energy Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

Critical One Energy Inc. (Formerly Madison Metals Inc.) ("Critical One" or the "Company") (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) is announcing that, at the request of the Company, PKF Antares Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditors of the Company effective February 11, 2025. The Company has appointed and engaged Horizon Assurance LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant (the "Successor Auditor") of Markham, Ontario, as auditors for the Company effective February 11, 2025.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period after the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued and preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The Company requested the resignation of the Former Auditor as auditor for the Company, and the change has been approved by the Company's audit committee and the Board of Directors. The notice of change of auditor, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and its Board of Directors and are posted at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Critical One

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony in Canada and uranium in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects while joint venturing non-core assets to generate cash flow, driving growth and delivering value for its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@madisonmetals.ca

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, and completion of the proposed transaction described herein. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of certain risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

