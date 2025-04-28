Global Tactical Metals Strengthens U.S. Defense Industry Ties Through NDIA Membership Amid Historic Defense Spending Surge

Toronto, April 28, 2025 - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) (FSE: A7F) ("Global Tactical Metals Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to become a member of The National Defense Industrial Association, at a time of unprecedented U.S. government investment into national defense.

The U.S. federal government has recently proposed a historic $1-trillion defense budget, recognizing the escalating threats facing national security and the urgent need to secure critical supply chains. As a supplier of strategic minerals, Global Tactical Metals is well-positioned to support this national priority.

Through NDIA membership, Global Tactical Metals will actively engage with defense stakeholders to advance its goal of becoming a key U.S. supplier of antimony, a mineral classified as critical for national defense applications including munitions, flame retardants, and battery systems.

The Company's membership follows recently reported high-grade sampling results from its Green Mine project in Nevada, where assays confirmed surface and underground polymetallic mineralization, including grades of up to 17.7% antimony (Sb), 1,240 g/t silver (Ag), and 13.97% lead (Pb).

"Joining the NDIA aligns Global Tactical Metals directly with U.S. national security and critical mineral supply chain priorities at a pivotal time," stated Kelly Abbott, CEO of Global Tactical Metals. "The U.S. government has made securing critical minerals a matter of national importance, and we are excited to play an increasingly strategic role in helping meet that demand."

Global Tactical Metals will continue to advance its Green Mine project and engage with industry and government stakeholders to support the reshoring of critical mineral supply chains vital to U.S. defense readiness.

Key Highlights:

Historic U.S. $1 trillion defense budget proposal underscores urgent need for secure critical mineral supply chains.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. becomes a member of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), strengthening U.S. defense sector ties.

Green Mine project sampling results confirm high-grade surface and underground mineralization, including 17.7% antimony (Sb), a U.S. government-designated critical mineral.

Positioned to support U.S. national security initiatives through future domestic critical mineral supply.

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The Company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony deposit in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

