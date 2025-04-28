Argenta Silver Corp. Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Joaquin Marias as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately. Mr. Marias is currently the Company's Vice President, Exploration and a member of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Mr. Geir Liland, who will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Marias stated: "It is an honor to be appointed CEO of Argenta Silver Corp. at such an important stage in the Company's growth. With strong foundations in place and significant work already completed, we are building a company that is entirely focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders by advancing the full potential of the El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. I extend my sincere thanks to Geir Liland for his contributions to the Company's success to date. I remain fully committed to working with the Board of Directors and our dedicated team to develop Argenta into a world-class silver exploration company."

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:



Tel: 604.609.6110

Email: info@argentasilver.com or

visit the Company's website at https://www.argentasilver.com

