Myriad Uranium Corp. Reports Chemical Assays from Eight More Boreholes at Copper Mountain.

Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results of chemical assay (U) grades from 8 boreholes drilled in late 2024 at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (Figure 1).

Chemical assays (U 3 O 8 ) have been compared against the previously reported equivalent spectral gamma probe uranium results (eU 3 O 8 ) and confirm extensive high-grade uranium mineralisation at the Canning Deposit. Furthermore, certain U 3 O 8 intervals are higher, and lower, than their previously reported e U 3 O 8 grades, indicating secular disequilibrium is present in the system. Using a 1,000 ppm cut-off, the U 3 O 8 grades (from chemical assay) reported here are on average 50% higher than previously-reported eU 3 O 8 grades (equivalent gamma probe grades) over the same intervals. Using a 200 ppm cut-off, they are on average 24% higher. These increases relative to probe grades are consistent with assays of the first 20 boreholes the Company reported on March 17, 2025. Results from the remaining 6 boreholes are pending and will be reported in due course.

Highlights

Using a 200 ppm U 3 O 8 cut-off, chemical grades are on average 24% higher than previously-reported equivalent (spectral gamma probe) uranium grades. Using a 500 ppm cut-off, the average grades are 43% higher, and using a 1,000 ppm cut-off, average grades are 50% higher. There is both positive and negative variance (disequilibrium).

Thomas Lamb, Myriad's CEO, commented: "These are excellent results which level up the Copper Mountain project. Confirmed grades average significantly higher than the equivalent gamma probe uranium grades and suggest Union Pacific may have taken a conservative approach to accounting for disequilibrium at Copper Mountain. This may have positive implications for historic resource estimates and grades. I mentioned in our previous release relating to assays that it is possible a significant volume of uranium mineralisation was not detected at Copper Mountain by the 1970-era gamma probes, which would be very exciting for the project. But also potentially very significant is what has been emphasised by this group of assays, which is that higher-grade zones are on average 50% more uraniferous than previously thought. This could have supportive implications for future resource estimation and mine planning, for example. However this must be treated as speculation."

George van der Walt, Myriad's consulting geologist and technical advisor, commented: "I am pleased that assay grades continue to hold up against the previously reported equivalent gamma grades."

Highlights of significant U 3 O 8 intervals from this round of chemical assays from 8 boreholes include the following, with comprehensive details for all 28 boreholes assayed to-date set out at Table 1 and Appendix 1: CAN0001: 3,388 ppm U 3 O 8 over 2.40 feet from 159.41 to 161.81 feet (peak of 4,764 ppm) CAN0010: 1,205 ppm U 3 O 8 over 3.60 feet from 71.80 to 75.40 feet (peak of 1,285 ppm) CAN0010: 909 ppm U 3 O 8 over 8.10 feet from 81.00 to 89.10 feet (peak of 1.147 ppm) CAN0010: 2,131 ppm U 3 O 8 over 3.40 feet from 271.09 to 274.49 feet (peak of 2,417 ppm) CAN0010: 1,638 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.80 feet from 556.99 to 562.79 feet (peak of 1,934 ppm) CAN0013: 1,689 ppm U 3 O 8 over 11.80 feet from 298.81 to 310.61 feet (peak of 2,146 ppm) CAN0020: 1,408 ppm U 3 O 8 over 2.30 feet from 446.18 to 448.48 feet (peak of 1,439 ppm) CAN0024: 3,031 ppm U 3 O 8 over 10.60 feet from 326.69 to 337.29 feet (peak of 4,528 ppm)



Highlights of significant intervals have been selected to represent a grade-thickness product (GT) of greater than 0.3 ft%, which is equivalent to 1,000 ppm U 3 O 8 over 3 feet.

Updated significant chemical assay intervals with a GT >0.15 ft% (equivalent to 500 ppm over 3 feet), and their equivalent spectral gamma probe intervals are included in Table 1 below. Note that Appendix 1 provides all grade intervals at (a) 1,000 ppm (0.10%) U 3 O 8 cut-off, 500 ppm (0.05%) U 3 O 8 cut-off and (b) 200 ppm (0.02%) U 3 O 8 cut-off.

Table 1: Significant intervals from chemical assay and their equivalent spectral gamma probe intervals (GT >0.15 ft% or 500 ppm U 3 O 8 over 3 feet)

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U 3 O 8

(ppm) U 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU 3 O 8

(ppm) eU 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) CAN0001

(RC) Interval 158.40 162.40 4.00 2306.5 0.23 0.92 158.10 162.03 3.93 1746.4 0.17 0.69 CAN0002

(DD) Interval 347.68 348.78 1.10 1945.7 0.19 0.21 347.68 348.99 1.31 433.3 0.04 0.06 CAN0003

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0004

(DD) Interval 222.64 234.44 11.80 2369.7 0.24 2.80 222.71 234.52 11.81 1394.6 0.14 1.65 Including 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337.3 0.53 2.24 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354.4 0.24 1.01 Interval 235.74 238.44 2.70 593.1 0.06 0.16 235.83 238.46 2.63 953.3 0.10 0.25 Interval 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190.3 0.12 1.11 240.10 249.61 9.51 1095.7 0.11 1.04 Interval 253.54 266.44 12.90 1571.0 0.16 2.03 253.54 266.66 13.12 1115.0 0.11 1.46 Including 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206.0 0.22 1.81 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510.1 0.15 1.24 Interval 287.82 290.02 2.20 871.4 0.09 0.19 287.98 290.28 2.30 565.6 0.06 0.13 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 385.00 400.00 15.00 1488.5 0.15 2.23 385.00 400.00 15.00 1086.0 0.11 1.63 Including 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818.3 0.28 1.41 390.00 395.00 5.00 2185.8 0.22 1.09 Interval 545.00 575.00 30.00 941.0 0.09 2.82 545.00 575.00 30.00 1365.1 0.14 4.10 Including 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520.0 0.15 1.52 550.00 560.00 10.00 1813.8 0.18 1.81 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 132.48 139.55 7.08 721.1 0.07 0.51 132.51 139.73 7.22 1703.0 0.17 1.23 Interval 150.22 152.97 2.75 843.1 0.08 0.23 150.22 152.85 2.63 1020.8 0.10 0.27 Interval 173.51 176.21 2.70 654.7 0.07 0.18 173.51 176.14 2.63 1463.4 0.15 0.38 Interval 225.57 230.07 4.50 1134.4 0.11 0.51 225.66 230.26 4.60 2102.6 0.21 0.97 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4360.5 0.44 3.27 265.35 272.90 7.55 5936.5 0.59 4.48 Interval 290.94 291.94 1.00 3301.8 0.33 0.33 291.92 292.90 0.98 2571.1 0.26 0.25 Interval 312.26 320.66 8.40 1040.9 0.10 0.87 312.26 320.78 8.52 1733.4 0.17 1.48 Interval 341.02 355.02 14.00 1407.7 0.14 1.97 341.12 355.22 14.10 2393.7 0.24 3.38 Interval 377.86 380.86 3.00 805.4 0.08 0.24 377.86 380.81 2.95 1578.6 0.16 0.47 Interval 408.70 416.80 8.10 660.0 0.07 0.53 408.69 416.89 8.20 1519.0 0.15 1.25 Interval 430.99 432.59 1.60 1145.0 0.11 0.18 430.99 432.63 1.64 1396.5 0.14 0.23 Interval 439.20 449.30 10.10 1364.5 0.14 1.38 439.12 449.36 10.24 2107.2 0.21 2.16 Including 442.20 447.40 5.20 2112.9 0.21 1.10 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142.1 0.31 1.65 Interval 454.30 456.90 2.60 1129.7 0.11 0.29 454.28 456.90 2.62 2276.1 0.23 0.60 CAN0007

(RC) Interval 370.00 375.00 5.00 561.3 0.06 0.28 370.00 375.00 5.00 234.5 0.02 0.12 Interval 455.00 460.00 5.00 758.2 0.08 0.38 455.00 460.00 5.00 864.9 0.09 0.43 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 722.8 0.07 0.36 465.00 470.00 5.00 461.3 0.05 0.23 Interval 510.00 520.00 10.00 610.2 0.06 0.61 510.00 520.00 10.00 531.2 0.05 0.53 CAN0008

(DD) Interval 278.89 287.39 8.50 2290.4 0.23 1.95 278.89 287.33 8.44 1509.2 0.15 1.27 Including 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829.4 0.28 1.84 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871.2 0.19 1.23 Interval 317.18 320.48 3.30 1381.1 0.14 0.46 317.18 320.46 3.28 1042.6 0.10 0.34 Interval 332.26 355.66 23.40 1467.0 0.15 3.43 332.26 355.55 23.29 1191.6 0.12 2.78 Including 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964.0 0.20 2.91 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558.2 0.16 2.30 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0010

(RC) Interval 71.80 75.40 3.60 1204.7 0.12 0.43 71.83 75.44 3.61 1120.0 0.11 0.40 Interval 81.00 89.10 8.10 909.4 0.09 0.74 81.02 89.22 8.20 819.6 0.08 0.67 Interval 269.29 277.49 8.20 1292.0 0.13 1.06 269.29 277.49 8.20 1150.6 0.12 0.94 Interval 289.00 294.00 5.00 1017.6 0.10 0.51 287.66 292.58 4.92 603.5 0.06 0.30 Interval 553.99 562.79 8.80 1345.2 0.13 1.18 553.99 562.85 8.86 1012.7 0.10 0.90 CAN0011

(RC) Interval 200.00 215.00 15.00 699.3 0.07 1.05 200.00 215.00 15.00 303.3 0.03 0.45 Interval 245.00 260.00 15.00 614.0 0.06 0.92 245.00 260.00 15.00 257.9 0.03 0.39 Interval 295.00 330.00 35.00 988.3 0.10 3.46 295.00 330.00 35.00 248.9 0.02 0.87 Including 295.00 300.00 5.00 1438.6 0.14 0.72 295.00 300.00 5.00 355.5 0.04 0.18 Including 320.00 330.00 10.00 1768.8 0.18 1.77 320.00 330.00 10.00 276.6 0.03 0.28 Interval 380.00 395.00 15.00 1095.5 0.11 1.64 380.00 395.00 15.00 398.2 0.04 0.60 Including 385.00 390.00 5.00 1898.5 0.19 0.95 385.00 390.00 5.00 684.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0012

(RC) Interval 330.00 340.00 10.00 633.8 0.06 0.63 330.00 340.00 10.00 540.3 0.05 0.54 Interval 425.00 430.00 5.00 570.7 0.06 0.29 425.00 430.00 5.00 416.9 0.04 0.21 CAN0013

(RC) Interval 290.94 310.94 20.00 1327.0 0.13 2.65 290.94 310.94 20.00 1250.9 0.13 2.50 Interval 313.54 320.14 6.60 650.3 0.07 0.43 313.57 320.13 6.56 448.7 0.04 0.29 Interval 322.74 326.04 3.30 612.0 0.06 0.20 322.75 326.03 3.28 718.6 0.07 0.24 Interval 328.00 335.90 7.90 871.5 0.09 0.69 328.00 335.87 7.87 1233.5 0.12 0.97 CAN0014

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0015

(RC) Interval 167.28 179.38 12.10 615.3 0.06 0.74 167.28 179.42 12.14 378.4 0.04 0.46 Interval 199.10 208.60 9.50 545.8 0.05 0.52 199.10 208.61 9.51 347.1 0.03 0.33 Interval 240.10 243.10 3.00 665.1 0.07 0.20 240.10 243.05 2.95 346.0 0.03 0.10 CAN0016

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0018

(RC) Interval 269.94 272.74 2.80 832.5 0.08 0.23 269.94 272.57 2.63 566.6 0.06 0.15 CAN0019

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0020

(RC) Interval 440.18 448.48 8.30 743.7 0.07 0.62 440.18 448.38 8.20 923.4 0.09 0.76 Interval 486.10 489.40 3.30 626.0 0.06 0.21 486.10 489.38 3.28 308.6 0.03 0.10 Interval 721.93 723.93 2.00 558.9 0.06 0.11 721.93 723.90 1.97 384.7 0.04 0.08 Interval 736.00 738.80 2.80 516.5 0.05 0.14 736.03 738.98 2.95 292.5 0.03 0.09 CAN0021

(RC) Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 1510.6 0.15 1.51 295.00 305.00 10.00 1801.7 0.18 1.80 Interval 330.00 335.00 5.00 1768.8 0.18 0.88 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141.2 0.11 0.57 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0024

(RC) Interval 326.69 337.29 10.60 3030.5 0.30 3.21 326.69 337.18 10.49 2558.5 0.26 2.68 CAN0025

(RC) Interval 85.00 95.00 10.00 1010.6 0.10 1.01 85.00 95.00 10.00 986.6 0.10 0.99 Including 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158.0 0.12 0.58 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134.1 0.11 0.57 CAN0026

(RC) Interval 265.00 270.00 5.00 496.4 0.05 0.25 265.00 270.00 5.00 361.0 0.04 0.18 CAN0028

(RC) Interval 205.00 215.20 10.20 546.7 0.05 0.56 205.00 215.17 10.17 531.5 0.05 0.54 CAN0029

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0030

(RC) Interval 335.00 340.00 5.00 793.6 0.08 0.40 335.00 340.00 5.00 1056.9 0.11 0.53 Interval 435.00 440.00 5.00 847.8 0.08 0.42 435.00 440.00 5.00 1060.8 0.11 0.53 CAN0033

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet)

Notes:

1) The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation.

2) eU 3 O 8 is the radiometric equivalent U 3 O 8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe.

3) U 3 O 8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings.

4) Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate.

5) Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure.

6) Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate.

7) Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 500 ppm U 3 O 8 , with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval.

8) Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation.

9) "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

The boreholes represent a combination of diamond core and reverse circulation drilling that was planned to verify mineralization identified in drilling by Union Pacific in the late 1970s and test a grade shell model (above 0.05% eU 3 O 8 ) created from cross-sections, as reported here and here. All reported assay results are represented by the borehole locations indicated on Figure 1 and Table 2 below.

Figure 1: Map of completed boreholes and boreholes with reported chemical assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/250106_ceb951db04af6831_002full.jpg

Table 2: Collar details for boreholes completed by Myriad

Borehole ID Easting (X) Northing (Y) Elevation (ft) Azimuth Dip Type EOH (ft) CAN0001 267366.40 4809808.50 6047.24 0 -90 DD 501 CAN0002 267364.90 4809808.50 6047.41 359 -54 DD 501 CAN0003 267356.00 4809727.00 6049.26 0 -50 RC 750 CAN0004 267364.04 4809920.89 6064.71 0 -90 DD 350 CAN0005 267406.80 4809791.40 6044.03 16 -47 RC 600 CAN0006 267413.90 4809878.92 6052.60 0 -90 DD 475 CAN0007 267405.30 4809791.40 6043.70 352 -50 RC 600 CAN0008 267293.21 4809851.70 6061.33 0 -50 DD 605 CAN0009 267471.82 4809840.12 6045.33 0 -50 RC 400 CAN0010 266942.43 4809984.96 6178.23 0 -90 DD 635 CAN0011 266841.44 4809909.11 6116.57 0 -50 RC 500 CAN0012 266944.68 4809914.83 6155.29 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0013 267249.68 4809824.19 6076.99 14 -49.6 DD 700 CAN0014 267031.92 4809836.99 6181.58 0 -50 RC 713 CAN0015 266819.33 4809992.73 6136.15 0 -90 DD 863.5 CAN0016 266946.49 4809825.45 6164.08 0 -50 RC 660 CAN0017 266956.50 4809753.70 6156.14 0 -50 DD 805 CAN0018 267532.50 4809837.60 6045.16 0 -50 DD 414 CAN0019 266835.52 4809885.00 6110.68 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0020 267412.80 4809754.50 6041.75 0 -50 DD 996 CAN0021 266858.42 4809947.99 6127.66 0 -50 RC 400 CAN0022 266901.61 4809829.74 6153.24 0 -50 RC 1100 CAN0023 267388.48 4809790.67 6045.15 0 -50 DD 951 CAN0024 267036.00 4809882.00 6176.87 0 -50 DD 588 CAN0025 266941.40 4809960.30 6168.23 0 -50 RC 400 CAN0026 266821.10 4809967.30 6130.19 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0027 267442.40 4809801.98 6038.84 0 -53 DD 797 CAN0028 266824.00 4809905.00 6113.01 0 -50 DD 650 CAN0029 266883.10 4809885.10 6145.25 0 -50 RC 600 CAN0030 266918.00 4809915.60 6146.13 0 -50 RC 500 CAN0031 266881.00 4809837.00 6134.82 0 -50 DD 1173 CAN0032 266945.70 4809825.42 6166.50 0 -50 DD 884 CAN0033 266916.10 4809873.00 6170.54 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0034 267410.03 4809896.85 6055.61 0 -90 DD 1556 Co-ordinate System: UTM Zone 13T (N)

Drilling

Drilling was undertaken by Harris Exploration using two diamond core (DD) rigs producing HQ (63.5 mm / 2.5 in) core diameter and 96 mm (3.78 in) in hole diameter, and one reverse circulation (RC) rig using a 140 mm (5.5 in) hammer bit. Core samples were packed into core trays and transported to Riverton for further processing. RC hole runs were drilled at 5 ft intervals and split on site by a rig-mounted cyclone splitter to produce two representative samples that were then transported to Riverton for further processing.

Downhole Logging

Downhole logging was performed by DGI Geoscience (DGI) using a combination of Spectral Gamma Ray (SGR) probe for gamma data, and Optical Televiewer and/or Acoustic Televiewer for structural data. The probes are manufactured by Mount Sopris Instruments with details as follows:

QL40 SGR BGO (Sx): Measures the energy of gamma emissions from natural sources within formations crossed by a borehole. It counts the number of gamma emissions at each energy level aiding in lithological determination and correlation. The Probe use a Bismuth Germanium Oxide scintillation crystal.

QL40 SGR 2G CeBr3 (Sx): Measures the energy of gamma emissions from natural sources within formations crossed by a borehole. It counts the number of gamma emissions at each energy level aiding in lithological determination and correlation. The probe uses a CeBr3 (Cerium Bromide) scintillation crystal.

QL 40 ABI 2G (At, Gr): Captures high-resolution, oriented images of the borehole wall, allowing the orientation of acoustically visible features to be determined. This includes fractures, bedding/rock fabric, breakouts, bedding planes and other structural features. Contains a built in Natural Gamma sensor that measures the gamma emissions from natural sources in the formation.

QL OBI 2G (Ot, Gr): Captures a high-resolution, oriented image of the borehole wall using a CMOS digital image sensor, allowing the orientation of features to be determined. This includes fractures, bedding/rock fabric, veins, lithological contacts, etc. Contains a built in Natural Gamma sensor that measures the gamma emissions from natural sources in the formation.

The spectral gamma probes measure the full energy spectrum of the gamma radiation emitted naturally from within the formations crossed by a borehole. A Full Spectrum Analysis (FSA) was performed on the recorded energy spectra. The FSA derived, in real time, the concentration of the three main radioisotopes 40K, 238U, 212Th, and thus also provided insight into the mineral composition of the formations. DGI also ran optical and acoustic televiewer, when hole conditions allow, to obtain downhole structural information. Borehole paths are being measured using a gyroscopic deviation tool.

Initial manufacturer calibration certificates were provided to Myriad by DGI. Downhole gamma measurements were checked for a repeatability by comparing down and up runs in the borehole. DGI provided conversion of API units measured by the spectral gamma probes to eU 3 O 8 concentrations using a standard conversion theory and formula.

Geological Logging, Sampling and Analysis

Description of geological features (lithology, structure and alteration) was undertaken prior to sampling according to standardized logging templates. Core sampling intervals were selected primarily on the basis of lithological changes and in conjunction with radiometric intervals identified from the downhole spectral gamma probe measurements (using a 100-ppm cut-off). Core sample lengths are limited to a maximum of 3 feet and adjusted to a minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate, to capture significant features in the core. Reverse Circulation samples were collected and split at the rig in 5-foot intervals, with samples being selected based on downhole spectral gamma probe measurements (using a 100-ppm cut-off).

Samples were prepared and analysed at Paragon Geochemical, located in Sparks, Nevada. Sample preparation involved inventory, weighing, drying at 100°C, crushing to 70% passing 10 mesh, riffle splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 200 mesh. The requested sample analysis package for trace and ultra-trace level geochemistry was a Multi-Element Suite (48 elements) using a Multi-Acid digest with ICP-MS.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality Assurance was achieved by implementing a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for logging and sampling. Quality Control in sampling and analysis was achieved by insertion of Blanks, Standards (Certified Reference Materials) and laboratory split (Duplicates) at a minimum rate of 5% each. Inspection of QC data from the reported analyses shows adequate control of contamination and equipment calibration.

Radiometric Disequilibrium

Radiometric disequilibrium refers to the loss or gain of uranium and/or its daughter products (e.g. radon-222, bismuth-214 and radium-226) in the mineralised zone during geologic processes, which can disrupt the equilibrium between the parent isotope and the daughter products. Some historic reports state that closed can assays from Copper Mountain indicated little disequilibrium, however differences between gamma probe data and chemical assay were still observed. From the analysis data received, and comparison with the downhole spectral gamma probe data, it is apparent that disequilibrium has occurred within the Canning deposit. Individual grades are often higher, or lower, than those previously reported by the spectral gamma probe, implying that uranium, or its daughter products, have been mobile in the system since initial deposition. The average ratio of chemical assay intervals to spectral gamma probe assay intervals is ~1.2, indicating uranium content to be biased towards higher grades in the chemical assays, by as much as 20% on average. It is unclear at this stage if the disequilibrium observed results from radon interference or leaching and remobilisation of uranium or radium and other daughter products in the geological environment. Myriad will expand the physical sampling program to submit more samples to the laboratory to account for zones where higher uranium levels might be returned compared to low levels of spectral gamma measurement. Additional high resolution spectral analyses of samples will also be required to determine the specific cause of disequilibrium within the system.

Geological Background

Uranium mineralisation at Copper Mountain occurs in two distinct geologic environments:

Fracture-controlled uranium mineralisation hosted in Archaean-aged granite, syenite, isolated occurrences along the margins of diabase dikes and in association with meta-sediment inclusions in granite; and

As disseminations in coarse-grained sandstones and coatings on cobbles and boulders in the Tertiary-aged Teepee Trail Formation at the Arrowhead (Little Mo) mine and other localities.

Uranium mineralisation is thought to have resulted through supergene and hydrothermal enrichment processes. In both cases, the source of the uranium is thought to be the granites of the Owl Creek Mountains.

Historical Estimates

While Myriad has determined that the historical estimates described in this news release are relevant to the Copper Mountain Project Area and are reasonably reliable given the authors and circumstances of their preparation, and are suitable for public disclosure, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these historical estimates as an indicator of current mineral resources or mineral reserves at the Project Area. A qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify any of the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Myriad is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Also, while the Copper Mountain Project Area contains all or most of each deposit referred to, some of the resources referred to may be located outside the current Copper Mountain Project Area. Furthermore, the estimates are decades old and based on drilling data for which the logs are, as of yet, predominantly unavailable. The historical resource estimates, therefore, should not be unduly relied upon.

Inherent limitations of the historical estimates include that the nature of the mineralisation (fracture hosted) makes estimation from drill data less reliable than other deposit types (e.g. those that are thick and uniform). From Myriad's viewpoint, limitations include that the Company has not been able to verify the data itself and that the estimate may be optimistic relative to subsequent work which applied a "delayed fission neutron" (DFN) factor to calculate grades. On the other hand, DFN is controversial, in that the approach is viewed by some experts as too conservative. Nevertheless, it was applied in later resource estimations by Union Pacific relating to Copper Mountain.

In order to verify the historical estimates and potentially re-state them as current resources, a program of digitization of available data is required. This must be followed by re-logging and/or re-drilling to generate new data to the extent necessary that it is comparable with the original data, or new data that can be used to establish the correlation and continuity of geology and grades between boreholes with sufficient confidence to estimate mineral resources.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Project has been approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Walt is employed by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), a leading geological consultancy providing services to the minerals industry, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has more than 20 years industry experience and sufficient relevant experience in the type and style of mineralisation to report on exploration results.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the Project Area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company also recently acquired, subject to completing a geophysical survey this year, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has a near-surface historical resource (non-NI 43-101) of 0.5 Mlbs indicated and 1.5 to 6.5 Mlbs inferred at grades from 1,700 to 3,100 ppm, with significant upside potential. The announcement can be viewed here. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

APPENDIX 1: Grade Interval Tables

a) Intervals with GT>0.3 (equivalent to >1,000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet)

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval Peak Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval Peak From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U 3 O 8

(ppm) U 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) U 3 O 8

(ppm) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU 3 O 8

(ppm) eU 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) eU 3 O 8

(ppm) CAN0001

(RC) Interval 159.41 161.81 2.40 3388 0.34 0.81 4764 159.41 161.70 2.29 2240 0.22 0.51 2591 CAN0002

(DD) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0003

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0004

(DD) Interval 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337 0.53 2.24 6898 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354 0.24 1.01 3243* Interval 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190 0.12 1.11 2370 240.10 249.61 9.51 1096 0.11 1.04 1363* Interval 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206 0.22 1.81 3726 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510 0.15 1.24 2554* CAN0005

(RC) Interval 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818 0.28 1.41 2818 390.00 395.00 5.00 2186 0.22 1.09 2196* Interval 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520 0.15 1.52 2040 550.00 560.00 10.00 1814 0.18 1.81 1857* CAN0006

(DD) Interval 227.07 230.07 3.00 1364 0.14 0.41 1521 226.32 229.27 2.95 2698 0.27 0.80 3416* Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4361 0.44 3.27 8325 265.35 272.90 7.55 5937 0.59 4.48 7913* Interval 290.94 291.94 1.00 3302 0.33 0.33 3302 291.92 292.90 0.98 2571 0.26 0.25 2571* Interval 312.26 315.16 2.90 1176 0.12 0.34 1176 312.26 315.21 2.95 1878 0.19 0.55 1945* Interval 341.02 355.02 14.00 1408 0.14 1.97 1981 341.12 355.22 14.10 2394 0.24 3.38 4138* Interval 442.20 447.40 5.20 2113 0.21 1.10 4693 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142 0.31 1.65 5011* CAN0007

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0008

(DD) Interval 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829 0.28 1.84 5660 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871 0.19 1.23 3096* Interval 317.83 319.53 1.70 1899 0.19 0.32 1899 317.83 319.47 1.64 1151 0.12 0.19 1151* Interval 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964 0.20 2.91 3219 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558 0.16 2.30 2100* CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0010

(RC) Interval 71.80 75.40 3.60 1205 0.12 0.43 1285 71.83 75.44 3.61 1120 0.11 0.40 1364* Interval 81.00 89.10 8.10 909 0.09 0.74 1147 81.02 89.22 8.20 820 0.08 0.67 774* Interval 271.09 274.49 3.40 2131 0.21 0.72 2417 271.26 274.54 3.28 1775 0.18 0.58 1913* Interval 556.99 562.79 5.80 1638 0.16 0.95 1934 556.94 562.85 5.91 1065 0.11 0.63 1133* CAN0011

(RC) Interval 295.00 300.00 5.00 1439 0.14 0.72 1439 295.00 300.00 5.00 356 0.14 0.72 358* Interval 320.00 330.00 10.00 1769 0.18 1.77 1899 320.00 330.00 10.00 277 0.03 0.28 301* Interval 385.00 390.00 5.00 1899 0.19 0.95 1899 385.00 390.00 5.00 684 0.07 0.34 877* CAN0012

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness (GT > 0.3) product cut-off (equivalent of >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0013

(RC) Interval 298.81 310.61 11.80 1689 0.17 1.99 2146 298.81 310.62 11.81 1530 0.15 1.81 2215 CAN0014

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0015

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0016

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0018

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0019

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0020

(RC) Interval 446.18 448.48 2.30 1408 0.14 0.32 1439 445.42 447.72 2.30 1433 0.14 0.33 1600* CAN0021

(RC) Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 1511 0.15 1.51 2417 295.00 305.00 10.00 1802 0.18 1.80 2937* Interval 330.00 335.00 5.00 1769 0.18 0.88 1769 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141 0.11 0.57 1595* CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0024

(RC) Interval 326.69 337.29 10.60 3031 0.30 3.21 4528 326.69 337.18 10.49 2559 0.26 2.68 3615* CAN0025

(RC) Interval 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158 0.12 0.58 1158 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134 0.11 0.57 1252* CAN0026

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0028

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0029

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0030

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0033

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.3, equivalent to >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet)

Notes: * Grade average corrected to match sampled interval

1) The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation.

2) eU 3 O 8 is the radiometric equivalent U 3 O 8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe.

3) U 3 O 8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings.

4) Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate.

5) Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure.

6) Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate.

7) Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U 3 O 8 , with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval.

8) Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation.

9) "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1,000 ppm U 3 O 8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

b) Intervals with GT>0.15 (equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet)

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U 3 O 8

(ppm) U 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU 3 O 8

(ppm) eU 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) CAN0001

(RC) Interval 158.40 162.40 4.00 2306.5 0.23 0.92 158.10 162.03 3.93 1746.4 0.17 0.69 CAN0002

(DD) Interval 347.68 348.78 1.10 1945.7 0.19 0.21 347.68 348.99 1.31 433.3 0.04 0.06 CAN0003

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0004

(DD) Interval 222.64 234.44 11.80 2369.7 0.24 2.80 222.71 234.52 11.81 1394.6 0.14 1.65 Including 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337.3 0.53 2.24 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354.4 0.24 1.01 Interval 235.74 238.44 2.70 593.1 0.06 0.16 235.83 238.46 2.63 953.3 0.10 0.25 Interval 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190.3 0.12 1.11 240.10 249.61 9.51 1095.7 0.11 1.04 Interval 253.54 266.44 12.90 1571.0 0.16 2.03 253.54 266.66 13.12 1115.0 0.11 1.46 Including 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206.0 0.22 1.81 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510.1 0.15 1.24 Interval 287.82 290.02 2.20 871.4 0.09 0.19 287.98 290.28 2.30 565.6 0.06 0.13 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 385.00 400.00 15.00 1488.5 0.15 2.23 385.00 400.00 15.00 1086.0 0.11 1.63 Including 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818.3 0.28 1.41 390.00 395.00 5.00 2185.8 0.22 1.09 Interval 545.00 575.00 30.00 941.0 0.09 2.82 545.00 575.00 30.00 1365.1 0.14 4.10 Including 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520.0 0.15 1.52 550.00 560.00 10.00 1813.8 0.18 1.81 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 132.48 139.55 7.08 721.1 0.07 0.51 132.51 139.73 7.22 1703.0 0.17 1.23 Interval 150.22 152.97 2.75 843.1 0.08 0.23 150.22 152.85 2.63 1020.8 0.10 0.27 Interval 173.51 176.21 2.70 654.7 0.07 0.18 173.51 176.14 2.63 1463.4 0.15 0.38 Interval 225.57 230.07 4.50 1134.4 0.11 0.51 225.66 230.26 4.60 2102.6 0.21 0.97 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4360.5 0.44 3.27 265.35 272.90 7.55 5936.5 0.59 4.48 Interval 290.94 291.94 1.00 3301.8 0.33 0.33 291.92 292.90 0.98 2571.1 0.26 0.25 Interval 312.26 320.66 8.40 1040.9 0.10 0.87 312.26 320.78 8.52 1733.4 0.17 1.48 Interval 341.02 355.02 14.00 1407.7 0.14 1.97 341.12 355.22 14.10 2393.7 0.24 3.38 Interval 377.86 380.86 3.00 805.4 0.08 0.24 377.86 380.81 2.95 1578.6 0.16 0.47 Interval 408.70 416.80 8.10 660.0 0.07 0.53 408.69 416.89 8.20 1519.0 0.15 1.25 Interval 430.99 432.59 1.60 1145.0 0.11 0.18 430.99 432.63 1.64 1396.5 0.14 0.23 Interval 439.20 449.30 10.10 1364.5 0.14 1.38 439.12 449.36 10.24 2107.2 0.21 2.16 Including 442.20 447.40 5.20 2112.9 0.21 1.10 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142.1 0.31 1.65 Interval 454.30 456.90 2.60 1129.7 0.11 0.29 454.28 456.90 2.62 2276.1 0.23 0.60 CAN0007

(RC) Interval 370.00 375.00 5.00 561.3 0.06 0.28 370.00 375.00 5.00 234.5 0.02 0.12 Interval 455.00 460.00 5.00 758.2 0.08 0.38 455.00 460.00 5.00 864.9 0.09 0.43 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 722.8 0.07 0.36 465.00 470.00 5.00 461.3 0.05 0.23 Interval 510.00 520.00 10.00 610.2 0.06 0.61 510.00 520.00 10.00 531.2 0.05 0.53 CAN0008

(DD) Interval 278.89 287.39 8.50 2290.4 0.23 1.95 278.89 287.33 8.44 1509.2 0.15 1.27 Including 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829.4 0.28 1.84 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871.2 0.19 1.23 Interval 317.18 320.48 3.30 1381.1 0.14 0.46 317.18 320.46 3.28 1042.6 0.10 0.34 Interval 332.26 355.66 23.40 1467.0 0.15 3.43 332.26 355.55 23.29 1191.6 0.12 2.78 Including 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964.0 0.20 2.91 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558.2 0.16 2.30 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0010

(RC) Interval 71.80 75.40 3.60 1204.7 0.12 0.43 71.83 75.44 3.61 1120.0 0.11 0.40 Interval 81.00 89.10 8.10 909.4 0.09 0.74 81.02 89.22 8.20 819.6 0.08 0.67 Interval 269.29 277.49 8.20 1292.0 0.13 1.06 269.29 277.49 8.20 1150.6 0.12 0.94 Interval 289.00 294.00 5.00 1017.6 0.10 0.51 287.66 292.58 4.92 603.5 0.06 0.30 Interval 553.99 562.79 8.80 1345.2 0.13 1.18 553.99 562.85 8.86 1012.7 0.10 0.90 CAN0011

(RC) Interval 200.00 215.00 15.00 699.3 0.07 1.05 200.00 215.00 15.00 303.3 0.03 0.45 Interval 245.00 260.00 15.00 614.0 0.06 0.92 245.00 260.00 15.00 257.9 0.03 0.39 Interval 295.00 330.00 35.00 988.3 0.10 3.46 295.00 330.00 35.00 248.9 0.02 0.87 Including 295.00 300.00 5.00 1438.6 0.14 0.72 295.00 300.00 5.00 355.5 0.04 0.18 Including 320.00 330.00 10.00 1768.8 0.18 1.77 320.00 330.00 10.00 276.6 0.03 0.28 Interval 380.00 395.00 15.00 1095.5 0.11 1.64 380.00 395.00 15.00 398.2 0.04 0.60 Including 385.00 390.00 5.00 1898.5 0.19 0.95 385.00 390.00 5.00 684.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0012

(RC) Interval 330.00 340.00 10.00 633.8 0.06 0.63 330.00 340.00 10.00 540.3 0.05 0.54 Interval 425.00 430.00 5.00 570.7 0.06 0.29 425.00 430.00 5.00 416.9 0.04 0.21 CAN0013

(RC) Interval 290.94 310.94 20.00 1327.0 0.13 2.65 290.94 310.94 20.00 1250.9 0.13 2.50 Interval 313.54 320.14 6.60 650.3 0.07 0.43 313.57 320.13 6.56 448.7 0.04 0.29 Interval 322.74 326.04 3.30 612.0 0.06 0.20 322.75 326.03 3.28 718.6 0.07 0.24 Interval 328.00 335.90 7.90 871.5 0.09 0.69 328.00 335.87 7.87 1233.5 0.12 0.97 CAN0014

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0015

(RC) Interval 167.28 179.38 12.10 615.3 0.06 0.74 167.28 179.42 12.14 378.4 0.04 0.46 Interval 199.10 208.60 9.50 545.8 0.05 0.52 199.10 208.61 9.51 347.1 0.03 0.33 Interval 240.10 243.10 3.00 665.1 0.07 0.20 240.10 243.05 2.95 346.0 0.03 0.10 CAN0016

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0018

(RC) Interval 269.94 272.74 2.80 832.5 0.08 0.23 269.94 272.57 2.63 566.6 0.06 0.15 CAN0019

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0020

(RC) Interval 440.18 448.48 8.30 743.7 0.07 0.62 440.18 448.38 8.20 923.4 0.09 0.76 Interval 486.10 489.40 3.30 626.0 0.06 0.21 486.10 489.38 3.28 308.6 0.03 0.10 Interval 721.93 723.93 2.00 558.9 0.06 0.11 721.93 723.90 1.97 384.7 0.04 0.08 Interval 736.00 738.80 2.80 516.5 0.05 0.14 736.03 738.98 2.95 292.5 0.03 0.09 CAN0021

(RC) Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 1510.6 0.15 1.51 295.00 305.00 10.00 1801.7 0.18 1.80 Interval 330.00 335.00 5.00 1768.8 0.18 0.88 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141.2 0.11 0.57 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0024

(RC) Interval 326.69 337.29 10.60 3030.5 0.30 3.21 326.69 337.18 10.49 2558.5 0.26 2.68 CAN0025

(RC) Interval 85.00 95.00 10.00 1010.6 0.10 1.01 85.00 95.00 10.00 986.6 0.10 0.99 Including 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158.0 0.12 0.58 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134.1 0.11 0.57 CAN0026

(RC) Interval 265.00 270.00 5.00 496.4 0.05 0.25 265.00 270.00 5.00 361.0 0.04 0.18 CAN0028

(RC) Interval 205.00 215.20 10.20 546.7 0.05 0.56 205.00 215.17 10.17 531.5 0.05 0.54 CAN0029

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0030

(RC) Interval 335.00 340.00 5.00 793.6 0.08 0.40 335.00 340.00 5.00 1056.9 0.11 0.53 Interval 435.00 440.00 5.00 847.8 0.08 0.42 435.00 440.00 5.00 1060.8 0.11 0.53 CAN0033

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.15, equivalent to >500 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet)

Notes:

1) The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation.

2) eU 3 O 8 is the radiometric equivalent U 3 O 8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe.

3) U 3 O 8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings.

4) Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate.

5) Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure.

6) Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate.

7) Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 500 ppm U 3 O 8 , with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval.

8) Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation.

9) "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

c) Intervals with GT>0.06 (equivalent to >200 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet)

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U 3 O 8

(ppm) U 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU 3 O 8

(ppm) eU 3 O 8

(%) GT

(ft%) CAN0001

(DD) Interval 124.00 127.30 3.30 244.1 0.02 0.08 123.98 127.26 3.28 156.6 0.02 0.05 Interval 136.80 143.70 6.90 395.6 0.04 0.27 136.77 143.66 6.89 499.5 0.05 0.34 Interval 152.80 162.40 9.60 1134.3 0.11 1.09 152.85 162.36 9.51 950.1 0.10 0.90 Interval 217.80 222.70 4.90 233.4 0.02 0.11 217.79 222.71 4.92 219.6 0.02 0.11 Interval 288.31 294.22 5.91 420.5 0.04 0.25 288.31 294.22 5.91 497.2 0.05 0.29 Interval 328.98 331.94 2.95 426.9 0.04 0.13 328.98 331.94 2.95 312.1 0.03 0.09 Interval 349.32 354.90 5.58 313.5 0.03 0.17 349.32 354.90 5.58 161.8 0.02 0.09 CAN0002

(DD) Interval 267.32 272.62 5.30 337.7 0.03 0.18 267.32 272.90 5.58 342.3 0.03 0.19 Interval 323.08 325.18 2.10 558.9 0.06 0.12 323.08 325.38 2.30 356.7 0.04 0.08 Interval 335.22 339.42 4.20 434.3 0.04 0.18 335.22 339.48 4.26 518.0 0.05 0.22 Interval 346.70 350.60 3.90 726.6 0.07 0.28 346.70 350.63 3.93 278.1 0.03 0.11 Interval 358.18 362.68 4.50 302.2 0.03 0.14 358.18 362.77 4.59 339.2 0.03 0.16 CAN0003

(RC) Interval 285.00 290.00 5.00 266.5 0.03 0.13 285.00 290.00 5.00 540.1 0.05 0.27 Interval 335.00 350.00 15.00 205.2 0.02 0.31 335.00 350.00 15.00 392.0 0.04 0.59 Interval 355.00 360.00 5.00 226.4 0.02 0.11 355.00 360.00 5.00 367.9 0.04 0.18 Interval 415.00 420.00 5.00 331.4 0.03 0.17 No SGR values available CAN0004

(DD) Interval 222.64 266.44 43.80 1430.2 0.14 6.26 222.71 266.66 43.95 1073.4 0.11 4.72 Including 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337.3 0.53 2.24 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354.4 0.24 1.01 Including 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190.3 0.12 1.11 240.10 249.61 9.51 1095.7 0.11 1.04 Including 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206.0 0.22 1.81 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510.1 0.15 1.24 Interval 277.82 293.02 15.20 351.0 0.04 0.53 277.82 292.90 15.08 314.9 0.03 0.47 Interval 304.38 308.88 4.50 393.7 0.04 0.18 304.38 308.98 4.60 479.6 0.05 0.22 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 340.00 350.00 10.00 299.5 0.03 0.30 340.00 350.00 10.00 295.7 0.03 0.30 Interval 385.00 405.00 20.00 1166.8 0.12 2.33 385.00 405.00 20.00 844.1 0.08 1.69 Including 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818.3 0.28 1.41 390.00 395.00 5.00 2185.8 0.22 1.09 Interval 410.00 420.00 10.00 208.0 0.02 0.21 410.00 420.00 10.00 225.2 0.02 0.23 Interval 515.00 520.00 5.00 470.5 0.05 0.24 515.00 520.00 5.00 182.2 0.02 0.09 Interval 525.00 530.00 5.00 338.4 0.03 0.17 525.00 530.00 5.00 269.8 0.03 0.13 Interval 545.00 585.00 40.00 756.2 0.08 3.02 545.00 585.00 40.00 1110.2 0.11 4.44 Including 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520.0 0.15 1.52 550.00 560.00 10.00 1813.8 0.18 1.81 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 130.55 143.05 12.50 556.9 0.06 0.70 130.54 143.01 12.47 1285.8 0.13 1.60 Interval 149.25 153.70 4.45 660.7 0.07 0.29 149.24 153.83 4.59 851.1 0.09 0.39 Interval 173.51 181.21 7.70 451.1 0.05 0.35 173.51 181.38 7.87 1606.6 0.16 1.26 Interval 199.42 201.92 2.50 311.1 0.03 0.08 199.42 202.05 2.63 456.8 0.05 0.12 Interval 223.37 232.07 8.70 765.4 0.08 0.67 223.37 232.22 8.85 1389.3 0.14 1.23 Including 227.07 230.07 3.00 1364.3 0.14 0.41 226.98 229.93 2.95 2581.7 0.26 0.76 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4360.5 0.44 3.27 265.35 272.90 7.55 5936.5 0.59 4.48 Interval 290.94 293.94 3.00 1238.2 0.12 0.37 290.94 293.89 2.95 1680.5 0.17 0.50 Interval 303.07 326.57 23.50 578.5 0.06 1.36 303.07 326.69 23.62 1003.6 0.10 2.37 Including 312.87 321.27 8.40 1040.9 0.10 0.87 312.26 320.78 8.52 1733.4 0.17 1.48 Interval 335.22 361.02 25.80 912.3 0.09 2.35 335.22 361.13 25.91 1800.9 0.18 4.67 Including 341.02 355.02 14.00 1407.7 0.14 1.97 341.12 355.22 14.10 2393.7 0.24 3.38 Interval 374.58 382.18 7.60 540.0 0.05 0.41 374.58 382.12 7.54 1217.2 0.12 0.92 Interval 408.70 416.80 8.10 660.0 0.07 0.53 408.69 416.89 8.20 1519.0 0.15 1.25 Interval 430.00 432.90 2.90 808.8 0.08 0.23 430.01 432.96 2.95 1092.3 0.11 0.32 Interval 439.20 456.90 17.70 999.1 0.10 1.77 439.19 456.90 17.71 1781.9 0.18 3.16 Including 442.20 447.40 5.20 2112.9 0.21 1.10 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142.1 0.31 1.65 CAN0007

(RC) Interval 312.25 317.25 5.00 333.7 0.03 0.17 312.26 317.18 4.92 363.4 0.04 0.18 Interval 365.00 375.00 10.00 387.4 0.04 0.39 365.00 375.00 10.00 167.5 0.02 0.17 Interval 455.00 460.00 5.00 758.2 0.08 0.38 455.00 460.00 5.00 864.9 0.09 0.43 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 722.8 0.07 0.36 465.00 470.00 5.00 461.3 0.05 0.23 Interval 480.00 485.00 5.00 365.6 0.04 0.18 480.00 485.00 5.00 336.1 0.03 0.17 Interval 510.00 525.00 15.00 494.9 0.05 0.74 510.00 525.00 15.00 450.0 0.05 0.68 Interval 535.00 540.00 5.00 372.6 0.04 0.19 535.00 540.00 5.00 670.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0008

(DD) Interval 221.35 227.35 6.00 340.8 0.03 0.20 221.35 227.30 5.95 305.2 0.03 0.18 Interval 277.49 287.39 9.90 2024.9 0.20 2.00 277.49 287.33 9.84 1509.2 0.15 1.49 Including 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829.4 0.28 1.84 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871.2 0.19 1.23 Interval 317.18 320.48 3.30 1381.1 0.14 0.46 317.18 320.46 3.28 1042.6 0.10 0.34 Interval 332.26 355.66 23.40 1467.0 0.15 3.43 332.26 355.55 23.29 1191.6 0.12 2.78 Including 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964.0 0.20 2.91 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558.2 0.16 2.30 Interval 399.80 402.10 2.30 296.0 0.03 0.07 399.83 402.13 2.30 147.4 0.01 0.03 Interval 523.84 526.84 3.00 219.3 0.02 0.07 523.84 526.84 3.00 176.5 0.02 0.05 Interval 553.34 558.54 5.20 466.9 0.05 0.24 553.34 558.58 5.24 399.0 0.04 0.21 Interval 574.66 576.96 2.30 324.3 0.03 0.07 574.66 576.95 2.29 232.1 0.02 0.05 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.06, equivalent to >200 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0010 (RC) Interval 71.80 75.40 3.60 1204.7 0.12 0.43 71.83 75.44 3.61 1120.0 0.11 0.40 Interval 78.00 90.60 12.60 672.5 0.07 0.85 78.06 90.53 12.47 645.9 0.06 0.81 Interval 118.40 131.90 13.50 380.5 0.04 0.51 118.41 131.86 13.45 330.2 0.03 0.44 Interval 269.90 284.10 14.20 868.2 0.09 1.23 269.94 284.05 14.11 741.3 0.07 1.05 Interval 286.00 294.00 8.00 786.4 0.08 0.63 286.02 293.89 7.87 529.0 0.05 0.42 Interval 303.40 306.70 3.30 337.3 0.03 0.11 303.40 306.68 3.28 141.4 0.01 0.05 Interval 431.30 435.60 4.30 351.2 0.04 0.15 431.32 435.58 4.26 203.5 0.02 0.09 Interval 553.40 562.20 8.80 1345.2 0.13 1.18 553.34 562.19 8.85 1006.7 0.10 0.89 CAN0011

(RC) Interval 200.00 275.00 75.00 435.0 0.04 3.26 200.00 275.00 75.00 254.0 0.03 1.91 Interval 295.00 300.00 5.00 1438.6 0.14 0.72 295.00 300.00 5.00 355.5 0.14 0.72 Interval 290.00 345.00 55.00 780.5 0.08 4.29 290.00 345.00 55.00 238.2 0.02 1.31 Including 320.00 330.00 10.00 1768.8 0.18 1.77 320.00 330.00 10.00 276.6 0.18 1.77 Interval 350.00 355.00 5.00 219.3 0.02 0.11 350.00 355.00 5.00 186.8 0.02 0.09 Interval 360.00 365.00 5.00 373.8 0.04 0.19 360.00 365.00 5.00 250.2 0.03 0.13 Interval 370.00 395.00 25.00 796.0 0.08 1.99 370.00 395.00 25.00 321.2 0.03 0.80 Including 385.00 390.00 5.00 1898.5 0.19 0.95 385.00 390.00 5.00 684.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0012

(RC) Interval 330.00 340.00 10.00 633.8 0.06 0.63 330.00 340.00 10.00 540.3 0.05 0.54 Interval 360.00 365.00 5.00 225.2 0.02 0.11 360.00 365.00 5.00 127.0 0.01 0.06 Interval 370.00 375.00 5.00 204.0 0.02 0.10 370.00 375.00 5.00 70.3 0.01 0.04 Interval 425.00 435.00 10.00 399.2 0.04 0.40 425.00 435.00 10.00 283.4 0.03 0.28 Interval 445.00 450.00 5.00 237.0 0.02 0.12 445.00 450.00 5.00 48.6 0.00 0.02 CAN0013

(DD) Interval 290.94 336.84 45.90 916.3 0.09 4.21 290.94 336.86 45.92 961.6 0.10 4.42 Including 290.94 310.94 20.00 1327.0 0.13 2.65 290.94 310.94 20.00 1250.9 0.13 2.50 Interval 620.58 626.08 5.50 335.8 0.03 0.18 620.58 626.15 5.57 290.7 0.03 0.16 CAN0014

(RC) Interval 555.00 565.00 10.00 260.0 0.03 0.26 555.00 565.00 10.00 490.2 0.05 0.49 Interval 570.00 575.00 5.00 217.0 0.02 0.11 570.00 575.00 5.00 952.2 0.10 0.48 Interval 695.00 700.00 5.00 316.0 0.03 0.16 No SGR values available CAN0015

(RC) Interval 50.80 56.10 5.30 179.0 0.02 0.09 50.84 56.09 5.25 150.3 0.02 0.08 Interval 132.50 135.10 2.60 273.6 0.03 0.07 132.51 135.14 2.63 122.1 0.01 0.03 Interval 166.00 183.70 17.70 524.3 0.05 0.93 165.97 183.68 17.71 329.3 0.03 0.58 Interval 189.60 211.90 22.30 419.3 0.04 0.93 189.58 211.89 22.31 304.2 0.03 0.68 Interval 217.14 220.04 2.90 306.2 0.03 0.09 217.14 220.09 2.95 376.4 0.04 0.11 Interval 229.60 283.70 54.10 264.4 0.03 1.43 229.60 283.72 54.12 232.8 0.02 1.26 Interval 675.00 679.90 4.90 166.4 0.02 0.08 675.02 679.94 4.92 212.6 0.02 0.10 Interval 708.80 712.70 3.90 159.1 0.02 0.06 708.81 712.74 3.93 138.6 0.01 0.05 Interval 717.66 722.86 5.20 347.9 0.03 0.18 717.66 722.91 5.25 333.8 0.03 0.18 Interval 784.30 787.50 3.20 327.8 0.03 0.10 784.25 787.53 3.28 152.0 0.02 0.05 CAN0016

(RC) Interval 535.00 540.00 5.00 205.2 0.02 0.10 535.00 540.00 5.00 156.3 0.02 0.08 CAN0018

(RC) Interval 269.94 272.74 2.80 832.5 0.08 0.23 269.94 272.57 2.63 566.6 0.06 0.15 CAN0019

(RC) Interval 215.00 220.00 5.00 370.3 0.04 0.19 215.00 220.00 5.00 193.4 0.02 0.10 Interval 225.00 230.00 5.00 213.4 0.02 0.11 225.00 230.00 5.00 376.1 0.04 0.19 Interval 255.00 260.00 5.00 229.9 0.02 0.11 255.00 260.00 5.00 399.0 0.04 0.20 Interval 270.00 280.00 10.00 336.1 0.03 0.34 270.00 280.00 10.00 590.2 0.06 0.59 Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 304.8 0.03 0.30 295.00 305.00 10.00 506.1 0.05 0.51 Interval 585.00 590.00 5.00 370.3 0.04 0.19 585.00 590.00 5.00 574.2 0.06 0.29 CAN0020

(RC) Interval 438.86 448.96 10.10 673.2 0.07 0.68 438.86 449.03 10.17 822.9 0.08 0.84 Interval 486.10 489.40 3.30 626.0 0.06 0.21 486.10 489.38 3.28 308.6 0.03 0.10 Interval 517.91 520.61 2.70 246.5 0.02 0.07 517.91 520.86 2.95 211.2 0.02 0.06 Interval 721.93 723.93 2.00 558.9 0.06 0.11 721.93 723.90 1.97 384.7 0.04 0.08 Interval 733.00 740.40 7.40 361.3 0.04 0.27 733.08 740.30 7.22 215.0 0.02 0.16 CAN0021

(RC) Interval 127.50 132.50 5.00 319.6 0.03 0.16 127.59 132.51 4.92 320.3 0.03 0.16 Interval 225.00 230.00 5.00 327.8 0.03 0.16 225.00 230.00 5.00 242.3 0.02 0.12 Interval 295.00 315.00 20.00 926.9 0.09 1.85 295.00 315.00 20.00 1047.0 0.10 2.09 Including 295.00 305.00 10.00 1510.6 0.15 1.51 295.00 305.00 10.00 1801.7 0.18 1.80 Interval 320.00 340.00 20.00 613.2 0.06 1.23 320.00 340.00 20.00 535.5 0.05 1.07 Including 330.00 335.00 5.00 1768.8 0.18 0.88 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141.2 0.11 0.57 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied grade-thickness product cut-off (GT > 0.06, equivalent to >200 ppm U 3 O 8 over >3 feet) CAN0024

(RC) Interval 254.53 256.83 2.30 584.9 0.06 0.13 254.53 256.82 2.29 531.5 0.05 0.12 Interval 325.05 337.85 12.80 2547.0 0.25 3.26 325.05 337.84 12.79 2241.3 0.22 2.87 CAN0025

(RC) Interval 80.00 100.00 20.00 669.5 0.07 1.34 80.00 100.00 20.00 663.3 0.07 1.33 Including 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158.0 0.12 0.58 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134.1 0.11 0.57 Interval 265.00 270.00 5.00 219.3 0.02 0.11 265.00 270.00 5.00 207.9 0.02 0.10 Interval 285.00 290.00 5.00 257.1 0.03 0.13 285.00 290.00 5.00 477.7 0.05 0.24 CAN0026

(RC) Interval 205.00 215.00 10.00 279.5 0.03 0.28 205.00 215.00 10.00 233.2 0.02 0.23 Interval 240.00 250.00 10.00 192.2 0.02 0.19 240.00 250.00 10.00 173.1 0.02 0.17 Interval 265.00 275.00 10.00 356.7 0.04 0.36 265.00 275.00 10.00 273.8 0.03 0.27 Interval 280.00 290.00 10.00 316.6 0.03 0.32 280.00 290.00 10.00 441.1 0.04 0.44 Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 207.5 0.02 0.21 295.00 305.00 10.00 208.9 0.02 0.21 CAN0028

(RC) Interval 198.44 214.44 16.00 437.2 0.04 0.70 198.44 214.51 16.07 470.2 0.05 0.76 Interval 277.16 286.96 9.80 380.0 0.04 0.37 277.16 287.00 9.84 472.8 0.05 0.47 Interval 567.44 571.14 3.70 565.7 0.06 0.21 567.44 571.05 3.61 559.6 0.06 0.20 CAN0029

(RC) Interval 260.00 300.00 40.00 309.1 0.03 1.24 260.00 300.00 40.00 406.4 0.04 1.63 CAN0030

(RC) Interval 210.00 235.00 25.00 239.6 0.02 0.60 210.00 235.00 25.00 282.3 0.03 0.71 Interval 330.00 350.00 20.00 417.4 0.04 0.83 330.00 350.00 20.00 700.2 0.07 1.40 Interval 360.00 365.00 5.00 209.9 0.02 0.10 360.00 365.00 5.00 179.8 0.02 0.09 Interval 385.00 420.00 35.00 191.0 0.02 0.67 385.00 420.00 35.00 292.6 0.03 1.02 Interval 435.00 445.00 10.00 527.1 0.05 0.53 435.00 445.00 10.00 590.5 0.06 0.59 CAN0033

(RC) Interval 390.00 395.00 5.00 212.3 0.02 0.11 390.00 395.00 5.00 408.8 0.04 0.20 Interval 415.00 435.00 20.00 282.7 0.03 0.57 415.00 435.00 20.00 361.9 0.04 0.72