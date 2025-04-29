Vista Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (the "AGM" or "Meeting").

A total of 70,182,716 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented at the meeting, being 56.39% of the Common Shares. Detailed results for the ballot votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Proposal Votes For % Votes Withheld % Election of John M. Clark as Director 93.03 6.97 Election of Frederick H. Earnest as Director 92.37 7.63 Election of Deborah J. Friedman as Director 93.00 7.00 Election of Patrick F. Keenan as Director 93.16 6.84 Election of Tracy A. Stevenson as Director 92.86 7.14 Election of Michel Sylvestre as Director 92.94 7.06

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and passed ordinary resolutions to approve on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers, all unallocated awards under the Company's Long Term Equity Incentive Plan, and all unallocated awards under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan.

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a ready-to-build development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is a leading development opportunity within the gold sector. The Project offers significant scale, development optionality, growth opportunities, advanced local infrastructure, community support, and demonstrated economic feasibility. All major environmental and operating permits necessary to initiate development of Mt Todd are in place.

Vista continues to explore and evaluate diverse strategic pathways to create long-term value and to deliver a more fully valued project to its shareholders.

For further information about Vista or Mt Todd, please visit the Company's website at www.vistagold.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including such things as the Company's belief that Mt Todd is a ready-to-build development-stage gold deposit and that the Northern Territory, Australia is a Tier-1 jurisdiction; the Company's belief that Mt Todd is a leading development opportunity within the gold sector; the Company's belief that the Project offers significant scale, development optionality, growth opportunities, advanced local infrastructure, community support, and demonstrated economic feasibility; the Company's belief that all major environmental and operating permits necessary to initiate development of Mt Todd are in place; and statements related to the Company's strategy, including that the Company continues to explore and evaluate diverse strategic pathways to create long-term value and to deliver a more fully valued project to its shareholders. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this news release include the following: the Company's forecasts and expected cash flows; the Company's projected capital and operating costs; the Company's expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; that laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities will remain consistent; the Company's approved business plans, mineral resource and reserve estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments; preliminary feasibility studies and feasibility studies on the Company's projects, if any; the Company's experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in Australia; the Company's experience and knowledge of the Australian mining industry and the Company's expectations of economic conditions and the price of gold. When used in this news release, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future operating costs and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of gold; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in certain countries in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed in February 2025, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

