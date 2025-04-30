Probe Gold Intersects 12.3 g/t Gold Over 20.7 Metres in Infill Drilling at Novador Project, Quebec

Highlights:

Monique Deposit (B & B1 Zones) - Infill drilling returned several high-grade intercepts: 5.4 g/t Au over 16.4 metres (cut) (10.7 g/t Au uncut), including 30.5 g/t Au over 5.6 metres 6.7 g/t Au over 20.7 metres (cut) (12.3 g/t Au uncut) 2.8 g/t Au over 16.5 metres; 4.8 g/t Au over 8.3 metres 12.8 g/t Au over 19.5 metres (cut) (13.9 g/t Au uncut), including 42.7 g/t Au over 6.2 metres

Monique Deposit (E1, G2, J2, and J3 Zones) - Infill drilling yielded: 4.0 g/t Au over 7.6 metres 4.1 g/t Au over 6.7 metres 8.1 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 27.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre

Monique Deposit (A, I, and M South Zones) - Infill drilling yielded: 3.4 g/t Au over 8.2 metres, including 8.9 g/t Au over 1.8 metres 1.4 g/t Au over 17.0 metres, including 6.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres 16.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres

The 50,000-metre infill drilling program has now been completed.

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) ("Probe" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the latest results from the Novador in-fill drill program at Monique on its 100%-owned Novador property (the "Property") located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. The 50,000-metre winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, will support the 2025 pre-feasibility study. Results from thirty-three (33) infill drill holes at Monique, totaling 14,045 metres, have returned thick intercepts of significant gold grades at Monique, from deeper infill drilling. (see figure 1 and table of selected drill results below).

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, " The infill drilling program at Novador continues to yield strong results, confirming the continuity and expanding deeper gold zones at Monique. The results of the winter infill program will be instrumental in supporting ongoing resource conversion and will serve as a cornerstone of the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study-an important milestone in advancing Novador toward development. We are making significant progress across key fronts, including permitting, resource growth, and mine plan optimization, with efforts focused on consolidating the project into fewer, larger open pits. As a result, we are steadily de-risking the project and enhancing its overall value. Backed by a robust treasury of over $50 million, we remain firmly committed to positioning Novador as a premier gold development project, capable of delivering long-term value across all market conditions. With every step forward, our confidence in Novador's potential continues to grow, supported by a clear and defined path to production."

These latest in-fill drilling results are confirming the gold deposit continuity at Monique. Zones at Monique remain open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Selected infill drill results from the Monique deposit drilling program are as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone MO-24-730W3 (Cut) 744.6 761.0 16.4 5.4 B MO-24-730W3 (Uncut) 744.6 761.0 16.4 10.7 B including 748.4 754.0 5.6 30.5 B MO-25-739 771.5 772.5 1.0 10.2 J MO-25-740 608.5 617.5 9.0 1.4 S2 MO-25-741 92.0 107.0 15.0 1.2 I including 102.0 105.0 3.0 3.6 I MO-25-742 429.0 434.0 5.0 2.1 I-FW MO-25-744W1 394.0 405.1 11.1 2.0 I including 395.0 398.1 3.1 3.5 I MO-25-746 550.0 551.5 1.5 16.4 M-South MO-25-747 179.0 189.0 10.0 1.1 M MO-25-748 434.0 451.0 17.0 1.4 I including 448.0 450.0 2.0 6.9 I MO-25-749 94.0 110.0 16.0 0.7 K6 MO-25-749 358.0 362.0 4.0 8.1 J3 including 358.0 359.0 1.0 27.4 J3 MO-25-749 393.0 394.5 1.5 9.4 G2 MO-25-749 (Cut) 672.0 692.7 20.7 6.7 B MO-25-749 (Uncut) 672.0 692.7 20.7 12.3 B including 688.7 690.5 1.8 135.5 B MO-25-749W1 628.5 645.0 16.5 2.8 B including 636.5 637.7 1.2 18.9 B MO-25-750W2 604.5 612.7 8.2 3.4 A including 609.9 611.7 1.8 8.9 A MO-25-750W2 721.0 729.3 8.3 4.8 B1 MO-25-751W1 439.0 460.0 21.0 0.7 I MO-25-752 427.2 434.8 7.6 4.0 G2 MO-25-752 565.1 566.3 1.2 16.2 A2 MO-25-753 34.0 48.5 14.5 1.2 K6 & K7 MO-25-753 238.5 245.2 6.7 4.1 J2 including 239.8 240.9 1.1 11.3 J2 MO-25-753W1 617.0 631.0 14.0 0.7 B MO-25-754W2 583.0 591.0 8.0 3.3 E1 including 586.0 587.0 1.0 15.2 E1 MO-25-755 576.7 590.0 13.3 1.0 A MO-25-755 712.0 733.3 21.3 1.1 B1 MO-25-755 804.0 816.9 12.9 1.9 M MO-25-755W1 562.5 570.9 8.4 2.9 A MO-25-755W1 (Cut) 696.5 716.0 19.5 12.8 B1 MO-25-755W1 (Uncut) 696.5 716.0 19.5 13.9 B1 including 696.5 702.7 6.2 42.7 B1 MO-25-755W1 792.7 799.1 6.4 1.6 M

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 50 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Monique Area Surface Map - Monique Gold Trend new drilling results





Mineralization intersected at Monique is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° - 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. The gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite hosted in altered and sheared volcanic rocks and altered diorite dykes. Mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 700 metres and vary in width from several metres to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures modelled extend laterally up to 2,500 metres. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marc Ducharme, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe's Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d'Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d'Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 square kilometres that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company's gold resources in Val-d'Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1835-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company's recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d'Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

