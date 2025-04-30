Renforth Spring 2025 Gold Exploration Plans at the Parbec Gold Deposit in Quebec and Nixon-Bartleman Gold Project in Ontario

PICKERING - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), would like to update shareholders on our immediately upcoming field exploration plans at our wholly owned Parbec gold deposit and our wholly owned Nixon-Bartleman gold project.

Parbec Gold Deposit

At Parbec, following Renforth's recently announced 29% increase in the size of the open pit gold deposit, our attention will now move to initiating the necessary steps to begin generating internal cash flow from this asset, with an emphasis on extracting the surface and near-surface gold located within the open pit area.

Having completed the resource update modelling Renforth is applying for a permit to strip an area of the Pontiac sediments known to host surface, and near surface, gold based upon prior exploration results. Renforth is also evaluating the requirements for dewatering the decline, which would allow underground access to mineralized zones that have not yet been mapped or sampled .



Click Image To View Full Size

Nixon-Bartleman Gold Project

Located west of Timmins, between GFG Resources' Pen Gold project and Pan American Silver's Timmins West and Bell Creek Mines, and located along the prolific gold-bearing Destor-Porcupine Fault, Renforth's Nixon-Bartleman Project hosts gold on surface and in historic drilled core that has been sampled over an approximate 500-metre strike length. Renforth's most recent work at Nixon-Bartleman was in 2014, when a channel sample over 0.3 metres returned 22.1 g/t gold, along with other notable results. Renforth's fieldwork confirmed the continuation of gold mineralization along strike at surface through the small historic pit on the property and uncovered signs of en-echelon veining containing gold to the north of the previously identified mineralized zone. Renforth plans to launch an initial prospecting campaign within the next two weeks, subject to ground conditions. The campaign will focus on targets including the previously identified new mineralized area and an unexplored zone featuring a gold-in-bark anomaly associated with a cross-fault structure.

Renforth considers the Nixon-Bartleman property prospective for a significant shear hosted gold occurrence. Favourable factors include:

The westward extension of the Porcupine-Destor deformation zone-which is the source of all gold deposits in the Porcupine camp-runs either through the property itself or very nearby .

A gold occurrence - the Nixon-Bartleman occurrence - exists on the property, displaying mineralization, associated trace elements, alteration, and structural characteristics similar to those found in the gold deposits of the Porcupine camp.

A second gold occurrence associated with a silica zone at the contact between a feldspar porphyry intrusive and the volcanic stratigraphy was discovered during the 2004 - 2005 PGM exploration program. This occurrence has only undergone preliminary testing.

Several geophysical and geochemical targets delineated during the PGM exploration program remain to be tested.

In May, as soon as ground conditions permit, Renforth will carry out an initial prospecting campaign that will focus on our re-interpretation of the structural controls on gold previously sampled from outcrops, as well as prospecting the gold-bearing porphyry contact zone as a target area for future stripping and trenching.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Francis Newton, P.Geo OGQ, and independent qualified person pursuant to the guidelines in NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

