Rottenstone Gold Inc. Announces Financing

Vancouver, April 30, 2025 - Rottenstone Gold Inc. - CSE:SK - ("Rottenstone Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it intends to conduct a non-brokered common share unit financing (the "Financing") to consist of up to 2,000,000 common share units (the "Units").

Each Unit shall be priced at $0.05 and will be comprised of one common share of the Corporation (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder of a Warrant the right, upon further payment to the Corporation, to acquire one additional common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share on any date prior to the date which is sixty (60) months following the closing date of the Financing, or tranche thereunder.

The Corporation plans to use the proceeds of the Financing for near-term working capital purposes ("Use of Proceeds").

If completed, either in part or in whole, the Financing will be subject to all applicable regulatory approvals and any securities issued under the Financing shall be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws of Canada.

Rottenstone Gold may pay a 6% cash finder's fee on certain subscriptions under the Financing, which excludes cash finder's fees on subscriptions by Insiders (as that term is defined by securities laws) who may in turn participate for greater than 25% of the Financing.

About Rottenstone Gold Inc. - CSE:SK

Rottenstone Gold is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SK", the Corporation is focused on its district-scale Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan, as well as its Five Point Project in British Columbia. For additional information, please visit www.rottenstonegold.com.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Corporation, including those public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as through those materials filed at the Corporation's Disclosure Hall on the CSE website (https://thecse.com/listings/rottenstone-gold-inc/).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nicholas Koo

Chief Financial Officer

Email: info@rottenstonegold.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the number of Units issued, if any, under the Financing and the closing, if any, of the Financing, as well as to expectations and/or variation regarding the Use of Proceeds, and projections concerning the Corporation's ability to sustain itself as a going-concern and/or as a publicly listed entity. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

