Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Change of Transfer Agent

01.05.2025  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 1, 2025 - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") announces that Olympia Trust Company has replaced Odyssey Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company effective May 1, 2025. Shareholders of MSC need not take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Olympia Trust Company as follows:

Olympia Trust Company
Attn: Corporate & Shareholder Services (CSS)
PO Box 128 STN M
Calgary AB T2P 2H6
Inquiries: 587.774.2340
Email: cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com
Website: https://css.olympiatrust.com

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is focused on the exploration and development of its Nevada projects. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: MSC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robert Drago"

Robert Drago
President & CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.millennium-silver.ca).

CONTACT: Darren Timmer, Director
Telephone: (604) 527-8146
E-mail: info@millenniumsilver.ca

* * * * * * *

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250493


Millennium Silver Corp.

Millennium Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CUTX
CA60041D1069
www.immc.ca
