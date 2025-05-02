Great Pacific Gold Corp. Announces 1:1 Spin Out of Australian Walhalla Gold Project

www.gpacgold.com The Walhalla Project consists of the following Exploration Licenses (EL's): Kevington EL8538, Enoch's Point EL7219, Loch Flyne EL6363, Harbinger EL7215, Woods Point EL6321, Pinnacles EL7307, Walhalla North EL7289, Walhalla EL7297 and Cooper's Creek EL7300.

All figures Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.