Battery X Metals Achieves Pivotal Milestone with Delivery of Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Machine and Announces Exclusive Live Reveal Event

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies announces the delivery of Prototype 2.0, its second-generation, patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine, representing a major advancement in its hardware and software platform. Prototype 2.0 features advanced diagnostics, next-generation rebalancing technology, a compact and efficient design, and expanded technical capabilities, positioning the Company for future commercialization. Prototype 2.0 marks the second major milestone for Battery X Rebalancing Technologies in 2025, following the submission of provisional patent applications to the USPTO for its next-generation rebalancing innovations. Battery X Rebalancing Technologies plans to host an exclusive live investor reveal event in May 2025, and report preliminary results from initial EV battery rebalancing trials.

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2025 - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company"), an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies") has achieved a pivotal milestone with the delivery of its second-generation prototype ("Prototype 2.0") of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine designed to extend the remaining useful lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and reduce the need for costly battery replacements for EV owners.

To showcase this significant advancement, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies plans to unveil Prototype 2.0, its most advanced lithium-ion battery rebalancing system to date, during an exclusive live investor reveal event (the "Live Reveal Event"), anticipated to take place on a date to be determined in May 2025. The Live Reveal Event is intended to provide shareholders and stakeholders with a first look at Prototype 2.0, including a demonstration of core functions, behind-the-scenes development footage, and insights into Battery X Rebalancing's patent-pending battery rebalancing technology, development roadmap, anticipated commercialization readiness, and future go-to-market strategy.

Visionary Technologies Aimed to Advance the Energy Transition

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is a development-stage technology company, at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the electric vehicle revolution and developing innovative technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries. Its mission is to extend lithium-ion battery longevity.

Further to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2024, the Company, in collaboration with its development partner Beijing Pengneng Science & Technology Ltd., has completed and received delivery of Prototype 2.0, a second-generation prototype of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine, which incorporates significant refinements and updates to the original prototype, including updated dimensions, optimized weight, and additional related equipment.

In addition to its patent-pending rebalancing software and hardware system, Prototype 2.0 is accompanied by a comprehensive set of supporting equipment, including a multi-function battery diagnostic device, tablets for system interfacing, a battery pack lift, and insulated tool kits.

About Prototype 2.0

Prototype 2.0 represents the culmination of several years of research and development and is designed to integrate advanced hardware and software capabilities that diagnose battery issues and optimize the performance of lithium-ion and EV batteries. The system is intended to deliver:

Advanced State-of-Health Diagnostic Modules?Designed to assess the maximum available capacity of EV battery cells and further enable the repurposing of used EV battery cells into second-life battery applications.

Next-Generation Rebalancing Technology?Aimed at restoring balance between individual cells, extending operational life, and optimizing energy output across the battery pack.

Enhanced Design and User Interface?Featuring a more compact and efficient footprint, improved aesthetics aligned with future brand guidelines, and upgraded user-friendliness for field operability.

Expanded Technical Capabilities?Incorporating deciphering tools, airtightness testing modules, connectivity ports, and other enhancements designed to meet future commercial readiness standards.

Prototype 2.0 marks a significant milestone toward solidifying its position in the market as a leading authority in lithium-ion and EV battery rebalancing and lifespan extension. Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' patent-pending rebalancing technology-validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), as further described below-reinforces the company's commitment to delivering real-world solutions that support battery longevity and sustainability.

The delivery of Prototype 2.0 is the second significant milestone in Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' product development journey in 2025. Further to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2025, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies has submitted an application for provisional patent filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its next-generation battery rebalancing software and hardware technology innovations.

Planned Next Steps

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' next steps include rigorous testing to validate optimal performance and compatibility across a variety of EV battery makes and models. Battery X Rebalancing Technologies plans to provide feedback to its development partner for ongoing refinements, with the goal of delivering a commercial-ready unit by Q4 2025. Further iterations may be necessary based on in-situ testing outcomes.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies intends to provide further updates on its testing initiatives, development progress, and strategic advancements in future announcements as it advances its patent-pending technologies to support the long-term growth of the EV industry.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies remains focused on advancing its patent-pending hardware and software technologies to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that extend battery life, support the long-term growth of the EV industry, and meet the growing demand for battery rebalancing and lifespan extension.

Live Reveal Event and Prototype 2.0 Demonstration

At a date to be determined in May 2025, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies plans to host the Live Reveal Event, featuring the official unveiling of Prototype 2.0 and report preliminary results (the "Results") from initial rebalancing trials conducted on real-world, imbalanced EV battery packs. These trials are a critical step in validating the rebalancing systems compatibility across a range of EV battery configurations, brands, and chemistries-particularly those found in high-volume electric vehicle models nearing or at the end of their manufacturer warranties. The Results are expected to demonstrate the rebalancing capabilities and commercial potential of the company's patent-pending rebalancing technology.

By successfully rebalancing aging battery packs across diverse EV platforms, as may be demonstrated by the Results, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to lead the emergence of a new market segment focused on extending battery lifespan, improving performance, and reducing the need for costly replacements-signaling a transformative step toward a more sustainable electric mobility future.

Further details, including the confirmed event date and registration link, will be provided in a subsequent news release ahead of the Live Reveal Event.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 2023¹. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units,² a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage3,4. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements5. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is becoming increasingly urgent.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the NRC, focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO? cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced - one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC - resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' system, the discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing recovery of 99.4% of the lost capacity.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

