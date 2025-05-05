Dundee Precious Metals Announces Passing of Chair R. Peter Gillin

TORONTO, May 05, 2025 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") announces with great sadness the passing of R. Peter Gillin, Chair of the Company's Board of Directors since 2022 and a director for the past 16 years.

David Rae, President and CEO of Dundee Precious Metals stated: "We are deeply saddened by Peter's passing. His steady leadership and oversight as a director and Chair over the years laid the foundation for our transformation into the responsible, growing precious metals producer we are today. He was widely respected for his judgment and diplomatic style, and his wise counsel and friendship will be missed by all.

"On a personal note, I will always remember not only his dedication and support for our success, but most importantly, his example of leading with our values and ensuring our organization is one that we are all proud to be a part of. The entire team at DPM would like to express its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working with him."

Mr. Gillin joined DPM as a director in 2009 and served as Deputy Chair from 2013 until his appointment as Chair of the Board in 2022. He made significant contributions to the mining sector, including service on the boards of Wheaton Precious Metals, Sherritt International Corp. and as Chair of Turquoise Hill Resources. He was highly regarded in Canada's financial community, following a distinguished career in investment banking, and he earned broad recognition across the capital markets and mining communities for his integrity and strategic insight.

In accordance with the Board's succession planning process, the Company is announcing the appointment of Juanita Montalvo as Chair of the Board. Ms. Montalvo has served on DPM's Board since 2017, including as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and previously as Chair of the Sustainability Committee. With more than 25 years of international experience in the mining and extractive sectors, she has a strong track record in the development of large-scale industrial projects, operational and strategic decision making, and brings extensive governance expertise.

