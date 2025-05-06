Beyond Lithium to Acquire Rare One Project in Southeastern British Columbia to Expand Critical Minerals Portfolio

Winnipeg, May 6, 2025 - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain arm's length vendors to acquire a 100% undivided interest in six mineral claims located in southeastern British Columbia known as the Rare One Project. The Rare One Project covers a total area of 4,688 hectares and is located within the highly prospective Rocky Mountain Rare Earth Belt hosted in the Alkaline Province in British Columbia (Figure 1); the Alkaline Province stretches over 1,000 km in distance along the western flank of the Ancestral North America which has many projects hosting rare earth elements (REEs) and base-metal mineralization (Rukhlov 2024).

Beyond will acquire the Rare One Project on closing, free and clear of any royalties, liens or other encumbrances, in exchange for payment of the mineral claims' staking cost and the issuance of 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The Rare One Project is located 32 km east of the town of Invermere in the East Kootenay region of southeastern British Columbia. It is approximately 2.5 hours drive via highway and logging roads from the city of Cranbrook to the project area.

From 2005 to 2017, various exploration programs were conducted at the property with exploration expenditures totaling nearly one million dollars; these programs included soil grid sampling, prospecting, geological mapping, and access road construction (Gifford 2013). In a 2007 stream sampling program, a phosphate mineral called monazite, which is rich in light REEs, was identified and sampled at the property; monazite can be a useful indicator for locating prospective targets for REEs mineralization (Gifford 2007). In addition, Gifford's reports outlined highly anomalous lead-zinc targets from soil grid sampling and gravity surveys for exploring Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) lead-zinc mineralization. The Company is currently compiling all the available data, and a 2025 exploration plan will be updated once the compilation is completed.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond, stated, "We are excited to expand our minerals exploration portfolio with the acquisition of the Rare One Project in British Columbia. This allows Beyond to continue to expand the lithium footprint at the Ear Falls project in Ontario, and to explore for rare earth elements and base metals at Rare One project in British Columbia. We anticipate finalizing the compilation of the Rare One Project data in the upcoming weeks and will soon provide a comprehensive overview of the 2025 exploration program. In the meantime, we continue to look for quality projects to enhance Beyond's critical minerals exploration portfolio in Canada."

Figure 1 Rare One Project Location Map & Regional Trend (4)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/250940_c2821d4d7445da06_001full.jpg

Ear Falls Spodumene Project

Following the 2024 field season, the Company evaluated all lithium properties in Ontario and decided to proceed with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project option while discontinuing the option for other projects in Ontario.

The Ear Falls Spodumene Project (20,623 ha) is located near the town of Ear Falls (pop. 1,100) that is less than 10 minutes' drive away from the southern property boundary. The Ear Falls Project has excellent infrastructure including highways, logging roads access throughout most of the project area, power line, local labor force, and equipment facility etc.

The Ear Falls Spodumene Project was first prospected in the season of 2023 with the discovery of spodumene mineralization up to 4.54% Li2O from grab samples of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. The field work in 2023 and 2024 have outlined a 13 km long structural corridor by rock geochemistry and geological mapping. Furthermore, the results of the 2024 biogeochemical survey indicated that this survey method is a practical tool for identifying covered lithium mineralization in the project area. Additionally, the Ear Falls Spodumene Project has received permitting from the Ministry of Mines of Ontario for diamond drilling, stripping, and geophysical surveys to further explore spodumene-bearing pegmatites and lithium mineralization.

Figure 2 Spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Ear Falls

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/250940_figure2.jpg

Rukhlov, A.S., Cui, Y., Cunningham, Q., Fortin, G., and Anderson, C., 2024. Geochemical signals of carbonatite related critical metals in provincial stream sediments. In: Geological Fieldwork 2023, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2024-01, pp. 97-122. R.G. Gifford, 2007. Fen Property Assessment Report 29352, Geochemical Technical Work, Southeastern British Columbia. R.G. Gifford, 2013. Fen Property Assessment Report 34420, Fenwick Creek Project, Southeastern British Columbia. Zimtu Capital Corp., 2010. Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt British Columbia Map.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with a lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario and a REE and base metals project in British Columbia. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250940