Nord Precious Metals Preliminary 3D model Shows Exploration Upside of Little-Explored Lower Contact of the "Productive Nipissing Diabase"

May 6, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") doubles down to explore the previously under-explored lower contact of a mafic intrusive known as the productive Nipissing Diabase in the Gowganda Silver Camp of Northeastern Ontario.

In the Gowganda Camp alone, the mines in the Miller Lake Basin produced just over 60 Million ounces silver, the majority coming from three mines - one of which was the Castle Mine No. 3. The vast majority of the high-grade silver mineralization was recovered from the upper portion of the productive Nipissing Diabase. The production figures from the Cobalt Camp - including the satellite camps of Gowganda, Casey and South Lorrain - reach over one half Billion ounces of silver.

"The high-grade silver intercepts the company drilled: 89,859 grams per tonne (2,621 ounces per Ton) over 0.30 meters, 50,583 grams per tonne (1,626 ounces per Ton) over 0.6 meters and 70,380 grams per tonne (2,263 ounces per Ton) over 0.3 meters, are all in the productive Nipissing Diabase", commented Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., PEO, CEO. "Expanding the current exploration program to include the lower contact of the Nipissing Diabase has the potential of further discoveries of high-grade silver veins."

Nord's recently completed 60,000-meter drill program identified high-grade silver intersections both in the upper and lower portions of the Nipissing diabase. Nord has mining leases covering 518 hectares in the area with at least 215 hectares of surface area having had little previous exploration no production workings. With improved technology in drilling and geophysics, this provides 215 hectares of prospective exploration on each of the upper and lower contacts of the Nipissing Diabase. With five veins already identified and a potential for a number of additional veins also now identified, future drilling will continue to explore the upper contact while using wedges and downhole geophysics to direct deeper drilling to more effectively explore the lower contact of the Nipissing Diabase.

The veins in the Gowganda area are hosted primarily within an approximately 300-metre-thick undulating mafic intrusive sill known as the Nipissing diabase where mineralization occurs in narrow, steeply dipping veins. Veins can be single and typically narrow or branching veins forming vein systems up to a few metres wide. Historically, production was located almost exclusively in the upper half of the Nipissing diabase and mostly in the western part of the basin where the Nipissing diabase was at or close to surface. Nord's Castle No.3 Mine's earlier workings were focussed on the shallower upper contact veins. The later production in the 1970s and 1980s extended the workings deeper to explore and produce from the lower contact of the Nipissing diabase. The adjacent Capitol Mine shaft, located 1 kilometer southeast of the Castle No.3 shaft and whose workings extend under a portion of Nord's Castle East leases, extends only into the upper half of the Nipissing diabase.



Mr. Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

