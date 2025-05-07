Clifton Mining Company mourns the passing of Board Member, Stanley J. Cutler

AMERICAN FORK, May 7, 2025 - The officers and directors of Clifton Mining Company mourn the recent passing of Stanley J. Cutler. Mr. Cutler, a long time shareholder of the Company, was voted as a member of the board of directors in the fall of 2023 and was re-elected to continue to serve on the board of directors in 2024. Mr. Cutler was also voted to serve on the audit committee earlier this year. His expertise will be missed by all.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN". For phone contact, please feel free to call Dr. Ken Friedman, President, at 720-994-2953.

