Alliance Mining Addresses Its Holdings at the Bissett Gold Mine Camp, Manitoba

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV: ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") reports that TiberiUS Gold Corp. ("Tiberius"), a private company, remains in breach of its obligations to the Company under a January 27, 2017 mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement"). The Option Agreement property comprises of 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba (the "Property"). Despite Alliance having completed all the option payments to acquire 100 percent of the Property, Tiberius has persisted in its refusal to transfer the mineral claims to Alliance.

Bissett - Red Rice Lake Gold Project, Manitoba

"Alliance Mining has honored its commitments in full. The mineral claims in question have been fully paid for, and the continued refusal to transfer title is unacceptable. Delay tactics will no longer be tolerated. We are now moving forward to secure the rightful transfer of these assets into our Company's name through all necessary legal channels," states Anderson, CEO.

As the Company reported in its press release of August 29, 2022, it has filed a Notice of Civil Claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Claim") against Tiberius to enforce the Company's rights under the Option Agreement. The Claim seeks relief against Tiberius, principally including an order for specific performance of the Option Agreement directing that Tiberius immediately register a transfer 100% right, title and interest in and to the Property to the Company. In its response, Tiberius has denied all elements of the Company's Claim. The Company's allegations have not yet been proven in court.

Despite the Company having served its list of documents on Tiberius on February 9, 2024, and requesting that Tiberius deliver its list of documents to the Company by February 29, 2024, Tiberius has yet to serve its list of documents or to provide any other substantive response regarding its disclosure obligations. Accordingly, the Company has issued a formal demand for production of Tiberius' list of documents by May 20, 2025, failing which Alliance has instructed its counsel to bring an application for an order compelling production of the same.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Chris Anderson

President, CEO & Director

