Cameco Announces Election of Directors
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of ten board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2025.
Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Against
|
% Votes Against
|
Catherine Gignac
|
70,619,061
|
97.18%
|
2,049,126
|
2.82%
|
Daniel Camus
|
69,936,962
|
96.24%
|
2,731,225
|
3.76%
|
Tammy Cook-Searson
|
72,363,467
|
99.58%
|
304,720
|
0.42%
|
Tim Gitzel
|
72,167,157
|
99.31%
|
501,030
|
0.69%
|
Kathryn Jackson
|
72,503,876
|
99.77%
|
164,311
|
0.23%
|
Marie Inkster
|
71,236,979
|
98.03%
|
1,431,208
|
1.97%
|
Don Kayne
|
71,827,240
|
98.84%
|
840,947
|
1.16%
|
Peter Kukielski
|
72,192,226
|
99.35%
|
475,960
|
0.65%
|
Dominique Minière
|
72,102,629
|
99.22%
|
565,558
|
0.78%
|
Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins
|
71,895,262
|
98.94%
|
772,925
|
1.06%
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to power a secure energy future. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corp. and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.
