Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of ten board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2025.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Against % Votes Against Catherine Gignac 70,619,061 97.18% 2,049,126 2.82% Daniel Camus 69,936,962 96.24% 2,731,225 3.76% Tammy Cook-Searson 72,363,467 99.58% 304,720 0.42% Tim Gitzel 72,167,157 99.31% 501,030 0.69% Kathryn Jackson 72,503,876 99.77% 164,311 0.23% Marie Inkster 71,236,979 98.03% 1,431,208 1.97% Don Kayne 71,827,240 98.84% 840,947 1.16% Peter Kukielski 72,192,226 99.35% 475,960 0.65% Dominique Minière 72,102,629 99.22% 565,558 0.78% Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 71,895,262 98.94% 772,925 1.06%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to power a secure energy future. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corp. and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.

Contact

Investor inquiries

Cory Kos

306-716-6782

cory_kos@cameco.com

Media inquiries

Veronica Baker

306-385-5541

veronica_baker@cameco.com