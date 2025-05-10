Menü Artikel
Cameco Announces Election of Directors

00:01 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of ten board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2025.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Against

% Votes Against

Catherine Gignac

70,619,061

97.18%

2,049,126

2.82%

Daniel Camus

69,936,962

96.24%

2,731,225

3.76%

Tammy Cook-Searson

72,363,467

99.58%

304,720

0.42%

Tim Gitzel

72,167,157

99.31%

501,030

0.69%

Kathryn Jackson

72,503,876

99.77%

164,311

0.23%

Marie Inkster

71,236,979

98.03%

1,431,208

1.97%

Don Kayne

71,827,240

98.84%

840,947

1.16%

Peter Kukielski

72,192,226

99.35%

475,960

0.65%

Dominique Minière

72,102,629

99.22%

565,558

0.78%

Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins

71,895,262

98.94%

772,925

1.06%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to power a secure energy future. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corp. and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.



Contact

Investor inquiries
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com

Media inquiries
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com


