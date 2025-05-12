TUDOR GOLD Appoints Joe Ovsenek as President and CEO and Augments Its Executive Team

Vancouver, May 12, 2025 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce that it has augmented its executive team with the appointment of Joe Ovsenek as President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken McNaughton as Vice President, Project Development and Michelle Romero as Vice President, External Affairs, effective immediately. Grant Bond will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer following the filing of the Company's 2024 audited financial statements. Ken Konkin will remain with the Company and resume his previous role as Senior Vice President of Exploration.

Augmented Executive Team

The new members of the Company's executive team have been responsible for building teams and leading the growth of public resource companies from discovery through permitting and construction to production. Notably, Joe Ovsenek led the executive team, including Ken Konkin, as they advanced the Brucejack Mine from discovery to commercial production in under eight years while at Pretium Resources. For more background on each of the individuals, we refer you to our web site, www.tudor-gold.com.

Ken Konkin, Senior Vice President of Exploration and Director, commented: "On behalf of the team, I am very pleased to welcome Joe Ovsenek as the new President and CEO of Tudor Gold. Joe is a proven mine builder who recently transitioned from our Advisory Board to the Board of Directors, and now into his new leadership role. I've had the privilege of working with Joe for many years at Silver Standard and Pretium Resources, and I'm confident that his leadership and broad experience across all facets of the mining industry will greatly benefit the Company in its next chapter. I look forward to rejoining the technical team where I believe I can best apply my specific skill set as a base and precious metals explorationist. This move will undoubtably strengthen our team as we continue to advance Treaty Creek toward becoming a multi-generational tier-1 mining asset that benefits our shareholders, local communities and the province of British Columbia."

Joe Ovsenek, President, CEO, and Director of Tudor Gold, stated: "We are looking forward to adding our experience to complement the talented and experienced technical team, led by Ken Konkin, advancing the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek. Treaty Creek stands out as a cornerstone asset with several key strategic advantages-including excellent infrastructure access, a robust and expanding copper, gold, and silver resource base, and strong relationships with First Nations and local communities. These strengths, along with the high-grade potential of the new SC-1 discovery, uniquely position Treaty Creek for long-term success. We are eager to roll up our sleeves and get working on unlocking further value for shareholders and supporting the economic growth of the region."

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development Company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack property to the southeast.

