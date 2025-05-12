Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Cosigo Resources Ltd. Approved to Graduate to TSX Venture

18:50 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Cosigo Resources Ltd. (NEX:CSG.h) ("Cosigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to graduate from the NEX Exchange to the TSX Venture Exchange. The TSX Exchange will issue a bulletin today, May 12, 2025 and the Company's shares will start trading on the TMX Venture exchange on Wednesday May 14th, 2025.


About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture's NEX Exchange (symbol CSG.h). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Cosigo Resources Ltd.
Andy Rendle, President & COO
Andy@Cosigo.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Cosigo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JMTY
CA22122T1030
www.cosigo.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap