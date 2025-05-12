Cosigo Resources Ltd. Approved to Graduate to TSX Venture

The Newswire (NEX:CSG.h) ("Cosigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to graduate from the NEX Exchange to the TSX Venture Exchange. The TSX Exchange will issue a bulletin today, May 12, 2025 and the Company's shares will start trading on the TMX Venture exchange on Wednesday May 14th, 2025.





About Cosigo Resources



Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture's NEX Exchange (symbol CSG.h). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.



To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.







FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:



Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Andy Rendle, President & COO

Andy@Cosigo.com

Cosigo Resources Ltd. (NEX:CSG.h) ("Cosigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to graduate from the NEX Exchange to the TSX Venture Exchange. The TSX Exchange will issue a bulletin today, May 12, 2025 and the Company's shares will start trading on the TMX Venture exchange on Wednesday May 14th, 2025.Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture's NEX Exchange (symbol CSG.h). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.Cosigo Resources Ltd.Andy Rendle, President & COOAndy@Cosigo.com