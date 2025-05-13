Northern Superior Reports New Discovery With 18.0 Metres of 2.48 g/t Au Including 4.9 Metres of 7.02 g/t Au and Strong Step-Out Results With 50.3 Metres at 0.70 g/t Au Including 13.3 Metres of 1.47 g/t Au at Philibert(1)

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce additional results from its 20,000-metre expansion drilling campaign at the Philibert gold property, located just 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") Nelligan project and 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec (the "Philibert Project": Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%).

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole; see Table 1):

New Zone Discovered Beneath and South of Current Resource: PB-25-484: 2.48 g/t Au over 18.0 metres (620.0 m to 638.0 m), including 7.02 g/t Au over 4.9 metres (621.1 m to 626.0 m);

PB-25-480: 0.70 g/t Au over 50.3 metres (148.7 to 199.0 m), including 1.47 g/t Au over 13.3 metres (185.7 to 199.0 m), located beneath the current resource pit at the Fennec Fox footwall ("FW") zone;

PB-25-478: 0.48 g/t Au over 32.6 metres (147.0 m to 179.6 m), including 1.42 g/t Au over 7.5 metres (167 m to 179.5 m), located below the current resource pit at the Grey Fox FW zone; and

New Core Area Outside Current Resource Pit: These holes, along with previously reported PB-25-475, PB-25-476, and PB-25-477 (see press releases dated March 3 and March 25, 2025), define a new core area intersecting the Grey Fox and Fennec Fox FW zones along a 400-metre strike and between 150-200 metres vertically. All six (6) holes are outside the current resource pit, and the target remains open along strike and at depth.

"Today's results underscore the significant expansion potential at Philibert, with hole PB-25-484 marking a new high-grade discovery that opens the door for underground resource development. The additional drill holes reported further build on our ongoing success at the southeastern extent of the pit and reinforce the strong potential to grow the resource well beyond the current 1.71 million ounces at 1.1 g/t gold in the inferred category and 279,000 ounces at 1.1 g/t gold in the indicated category. Philibert is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone asset within the evolving Chibougamau Gold Camp," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We're particularly excited by hole PB-25-484, which delivered both significant grade and width, demonstrating the strong potential to add high-quality ounces to our overall resource base. This intercept confirms that mineralization continues down-dip and becomes enriched at vertical depths exceeding 500 metres, providing compelling targets for continued expansion. In addition, we intersected significant mineralization across a 150-metre strike length in an area that had seen limited historical drilling. Situated between the Fennec Fox and Grey Fox zones, these new intercepts-together with previously reported results-highlight the potential to define a continuous, 400-metre mineralized corridor underneath the current pit shell, where its geometry remains shallow compared to the depth of the Red Fox Zone (See Figure 1)," added Adree DeLazzer, Vice President of Exploration.

1PB-25-484: 18.0 metres from 620.0 m to 638.0 m at 2.48 g/t Au including 4.9 metres from 621.1 m to 626.0 m at 7.02 g/t Au;

PB-25-480: 50.3 metres from 148.7 m to 199.0 m at 0.70 g/t Au including 13.3 metres from 185.7 m to 199.0 m at 1.47 g/t Au.

Figure 1: Longitudinal View looking northeast (front cut); 2024 and 2025 intersections highlighted in bold, New Zone for PB-25-484 and under pit mineralized corridor PB-25-475 to 480.

Drilling Results

Drillhole PB-25-484 targeted a section of the resource with limited drilling density, where the pit shallows. It intersected 2.48 g/t Au over 18.0 metres, including 7.02 g/t Au over 4.9 metres, from a downhole depth of 620 metres (~520 metres vertical). The mineralization may represent a new zone or a down-plunge extension of the Arctic Fox FW zone. Historical drilling suggested deeper potential, with nearby intercepts located 190 metres up-dip and 150 metres along strike (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, and 3).

Drillhole PB-25-478 intersected 0.48 g/t Au over 32.6 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 1.42 g/t Au over 7.5 metres, down-dip of the Grey Fox FW zone. The mineralized zone occurs at 140 metres vertical depth, or approximately50 metres beneath the current resource pit shell (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 4 and 6).

PB-25-479, collared 60 metres west and down-dip of PB-25-478, returned a discrete high-grade intercept of 8.35 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and a lower grade intersection of 0.45 g/t Au over 6.0 metres within a wider weakly anomalous interval of 0.31 g/t Au over 29.6 metres. This hole tested a sparsely drilled area outside the modeled plunge of mineralization between the Fennec Fox and Grey Fox FW zones. Mineralization was encountered at a vertical depth of 150 metres, approximately 120 metres below the pit shell, in a section where the pit geometry flattens toward surface (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 4 and 6).

PB-25-480, drilled 80 metres west of PB-25-479, intersected 0.70 g/t Au over 50.3 metres, including 1.47 g/t Au over 13.3 metres, at a vertical depth of 160 metres, approximately 100 metres below the resource pit in an area where the pit shallows to surface (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 4 and 5).

Gold mineralization is hosted within the siliceous phase of the Philibert gabbro seam, characterized by pervasive silicification, quartz veining, ankerite and sericite alteration, and 1-15% disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite.

When combined with previously released intercepts-including PB-25-475: 1.94 g/t Au over 31.0 metres, PB-25-477: 2.03 g/t Au over 19.7 metres (see press release dated March 25, 2025), and PB-25-476: 2.89 g/t Au over 10.6 metres, including 5.15 g/t Au over 5.3 metres (see press release dated March 3, 2025)-the data define a 400-metre mineralized corridor situated outside the current resource pit envelope (refer to Figure 1 - longitudinal section of the Philibert Trend, and Figure 4 - inclined long section).

Figure 2: Plan Map of Philibert 2024-2025 Diamond Drilling

Table 1: Significant Drillhole Intersections

DDH ID From(m) To(m) Core Length(m) Au (g/t) Comment PB-25-478 44.0 44.9 0.9 2.81 HW - New Zone and 147.0 179.6 32.6 0.48 FW - New Zone including 167.0 174.5 7.5 1.42 FW - New Zone and 211.9 213.4 1.5 0.82 FW - New Zone PB-25-479* 155.4 185 29.6 0.31 FW - New Zone including 155.4 155.9 0.5 8.35 FW - New Zone and including 178 184 6.0 0.45 FW - New Zone and 261.7 268 6.3 0.41 FW - New Zone PB-25-480 148.7 199 50.3 0.70 FW - New Zone including 185.7 199 13.3 1.47 FW - New Zone and including 193 195.2 2.2 5.01 FW - New Zone and 278.8 281.6 2.8 0.68 FW - New Zone and 294.1 302.5 8.4 0.27 FW - New Zone PB-25-484 443.5 447.2 3.7 0.82 Fault - Footwall and 620.0 638.0 18.0 2.48 FW - New Zone including 621.1 626.0 4.9 7.02 FW - New Zone

Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. True widths are estimated at 70 to 90%. Intersections are determined using 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and no more than 15 metres of consecutive dilution. If an intersection is 1 metre or less dilution under 0.1 g/t Au may be used to determine a 2-metre intersection. * Intersections are determined using 0.1 g/t Au cut-off and no more than 15 metres of consecutive dilution.

Figure 3: Section L10920E New Zone looking NW at 100 metre section width - PB-25-484

Figure 4: Longitudinal view of Fennec Fox - Grey Fox FW zones inclined at 40 degrees towards the NE.

Figure 5: Section L10240W Fennec Fox FW, looking NW 80 metre section width

Figure 6: Section L10160W Grey Fox FW, looking NW 100 metre section width

Table 2: Drill holes collars and parameters

DDH ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth PB-25-478 529386 5480419 379 210 60 255 PB-25-479 529374 5480478 380 210 60 300 PB-25-480 529325 5480552 380 210 60 304.1 PB-25-484 528902 5481167 375 210 55 690

The Chibougamau Gold Camp

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior's acquisitions and corporate transactions,2 ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Below is a table showing the resources of the camp having been formalized to date.

Note: see NI-43-101 information below in notes 3, 4, 5, and 6.

2 Including Northern Superior's acquisitions of Genesis Metals Corp. and Royal Fox Gold Inc.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior adheres to strict protocols following the NI 43-101 best practices when conducting exploration works. Sampling and assay results are monitored with strict QAQC protocols. Drilled core is processed and assayed in Northern Superior's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Core samples (half core) are transported to Agat Laboratory in Val d'Or.Samples are analyzed by fire assay with a 50-gram charge with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples returning assay values over 10.0 grams are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. QAQC consists of 4% of blank material, certified standards and duplicates inserted in the assay sequences by Northern Superior.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier, and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQX: ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district-scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan3 Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces Au.4 Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.5 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.6 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

