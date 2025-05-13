China's Mineral Export Ban Reinforces Electric Royalties' Long-Term Strategic Focus on Projects Located in Safer Jurisdictions

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2025 - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") notes that the recent export restrictions imposed by China on critical minerals have sparked the very global concerns regarding supply chain vulnerabilities that the Company anticipated since its founding in 2020, when it first prioritized creation or acquisition of royalties on projects in safer jurisdictions.

China is the world's largest producer of germanium, gallium and antimony, which have niche but vital roles in clean energy, chip-making and defense1. Since 2023, Beijing has gradually added the minerals to its export controls list. In December 2024, it banned exports to the U.S. and announced further export controls for graphite2.

"China's decision to curb exports of these critical minerals underscores the urgency of reducing reliance on a single dominant supplier, no matter which particular mineral," said Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties. "Recent measures by the U.S. government, including the White House's executive order to expedite domestic critical mineral projects3, highlight the growing importance of North American mineral development."

Mr. Yurik is referring to initiatives outlined in President Trump's Executive Order 14272, titled "Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products" that not only prioritize domestic mining and processing projects but also reinforce the strategic value of critical minerals essential for transportation, energy, telecommunications, advanced manufacturing, and national security4.

Mr. Yurik further commented: "We believe our Company's investments are well-positioned to capitalize on this evolving landscape. Our royalty portfolio leverages North America's rich mineral resources that are being developed to contribute to a secure and sustainable supply chain for critical minerals.

"For example, the presence of germanium and gallium at the Middle Tennessee Zinc Mine in Tennessee, U.S., positions it to be a potential supplier of these minerals when it re-commences production. Additionally, our graphite royalty assets in Canada, Australia, and Madagascar not only mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions but also align with global efforts to develop alternative sources of energy that use graphite heavily.

"As this energy transition continues around the world, we believe the demand for critical minerals will continue to rise. Our strategy of focusing on projects located in North America and other safe jurisdictions has better positioned several of our assets to receive support from both investors and governments as they prioritize development and production."

1https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-export-controls-are-curbing-critical-mineral-shipments-world-2025-04-20/

2https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/article/china-tightens-graphite-export-controls-to-the-us

3https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2025/04/18/white-house-cuts-red-tape-for-us-critical-minerals/

4https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/ensuring-national-security-and-economic-resilience-through-section-232-actions-on-processed-critical-minerals-and-derivative-products/

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

