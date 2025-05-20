Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

BRE Secures Strategic Partnership with SENAI CIMATEC

14:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
  • Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. has entered a binding agreement with SENAI CIMATEC, a leading Brazilian research and educational institution renowned for its technological capabilities, to jointly develop both a laboratory and a pilot plant facility in Bahia, Brazil
  • SENAI CIMATEC and associated partner organizations will provide funding of approximately R$8.2 million (~A$2.3 million), covering 58% of the project's anticipated total capital and operational expenditures
  • The facility will be strategically located within the SENAI CIMATEC Industrial Development Park in Salvador, Bahia, positioned approximately 200 km from BRE's Monte Alto Project and near the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex - the largest petrochemical hub in the Southern Hemisphere
  • The pilot plant and laboratory partnership will enable BRE to optimise rare earth beneficiation processes to support downstream process development ahead of production

SYDNEY, May 20, 2025 -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement with SENAI CIMATEC for the joint development of both a bench-scale laboratory and a pilot plant for the beneficiation of BRE's high-grade rare earth ores.

The pilot plant development marks a significant milestone in BRE's strategy to optimise rare earth mineral processing and separation. Development studies are now underway, with commissioning of the facility scheduled for mid 2026. SENAI CIMATEC and associated partner organizations will provide funding of approximately R$8.2 million (~A$2.3 million), covering 58% of the project's anticipated total capital and operational expenditures.

BRE and SENAI CIMATEC are actively discussing further potential collaboration on constructing a commercial-scale hydrometallurgical and separation plant to process rare earth concentrates into high-value separated rare earth and critical element products.

Brazilian Rare Earths' CEO and MD, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

"This strategic partnership with SENAI CIMATEC accelerates our in-country technical development capabilities and reinforces our commitment to unlock full value from our rare earth assets. We highly value the financial support and technical expertise provided by SENAI CIMATEC and look forward to this collaborative partnership."

About SENAI CIMATEC

SENAI CIMATEC, based in Salvador, Bahia, operates as a leading Brazilian hub for technology, innovation, and industrial development. The institution specializes in robotics, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, mineral and mining technologies. SENAI CIMATEC maintains cooperative research agreements with renowned global institutions including MIT, the University of Virginia, and the Fraunhofer Institute.

A link to the full announcement can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com

Sign up to our investor hub at investors.brazilianrareearths.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A3E2HF
AU0000305815
Unternehmenswebsite
Seltene Erden
, Seltene Erden
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap