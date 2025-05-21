Makenita Resources Receives Full DTC Eligibility for USA Trading

Vancouver, May 21, 2025 - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTC Pink: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that it has received full DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligibility for its U.S. trading symbol KENYF. This achievement marks an important step forward in increasing the Company's visibility and accessibility to U.S.-based investors.

DTC eligibility allows shares of Makenita to be electronically cleared and settled through the Depository Trust Company, the largest securities depository in the United States. With this status, KENYF can now be traded more efficiently by U.S. brokers, online trading platforms, and institutional investors, significantly reducing settlement risks and administrative delays. This also enables full electronic trading, clearing, and settlement in the U.S., making the stock more accessible and easier to trade for retail and institutional investors alike.

In addition, the Company has applied for a drill permit to begin its maiden drilling program at the Hector Silver/Cobalt Property in Ontario. Drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks, pending final regulatory approval.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources, stated:

"Receiving DTC eligibility is a major milestone for Makenita, as it allows for broader access to U.S. investors and significantly improves the efficiency of trading our stock in the United States. With this in place, we're now positioned to launch a much more effective and targeted U.S. marketing program that will coincide with the start of our upcoming drill campaign. Combined with our tight share structure and strong underlying commodity fundamentals, we believe this creates a compelling setup to attract new shareholders across multiple key markets."

About Makenita Resources Inc. Makenita holds the Hector Silver/Cobalt Property, covering 126 unpatented mineral claims across 2,243 hectares in the Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario. Located in a mineral-rich region, the project offers significant exploration potential.

Why Makenita Stands Out With rising silver prices and a focused exploration strategy, Makenita is poised for growth. Its small float and high-potential project make it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to silver and cobalt.

