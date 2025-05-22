Coniagas Begins Field Work on Graal's Southern Claims

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property. Laurentia Exploration crew has been mobilized for prospecting on the southern extent of the property.

The program consists of confirming access to both the southern portion of the property which was logged approximately 15 years ago as well as checking access to the more northern and central areas where drilling is planned for later this year once permits are received (see Discovery, MHY and Gravi Zones on map below). The southern area, around the Nourricier A showing (see map below), is known to host the extension of the electromagnetic conductor corresponding to Graal main showings (MHY-Gravity-Discovery). This southern extension is historically defined by the MaxMin ground survey (GM56024). Current prospecting in this area, using a beep mat on surface and sampling outcrop, aims to confirm those historical conductors. The data recovered will further develop our understanding of the larger property as well as allow more effective planning of the next stage of drilling as we propose to further define the shallower mineralization before drilling deeper to extend the known mineralization to depth.

Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, President and CEO of Coniagas, stated, "The idea of prospecting in the southern part of the claim block is to open the area to the potential of additional areas of shallower mineralization as we see in the northern claims. Defining this potential now will allow for the possibility of ground geophysics to help define drill targets as it so effectively did in the more northern claims".

Strategic Location:

The Graal property boasts an excellent location north of Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, offering several logistical advantages:

Year-Round Accessibility: The site is road-accessible and drill-ready throughout the year.

Proximity to Infrastructure: The nearby Chute-de-Passe power station provides reliable and cost-effective energy.

Local Industrial Hub: The town of Lac-St. Jean, an industrial hub, offers a skilled workforce and port access to the St. Lawrence River.



Grades used above are found in GM60730 MERN; GM58807 MERN; GM61185 MERN, and the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Qualified Person

The technical information reported in this news release was reviewed and approved by Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention of developping Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

