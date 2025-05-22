CopAur Minerals $400,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") a Metals Group company, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $400,000.

The offering will consist of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause: if the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.22 for 10 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days following the date on which notice is provided to the holders.

The placement has been allocated to a select group of participants who are strategically aligned with CopAur's long-term vision. As the offering is now fully subscribed, the Company is not soliciting further interest at this time.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of CopAur Minerals, commented: "We're very pleased to have arranged this financing with such a strong group of incoming investors. Their support reflects confidence in our direction and upcoming exploration plans. I want to sincerely thank all participants for their commitment to CopAur's growth and vision."

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the Company's exploration initiatives and for general working capital purposes. Closing of the placement is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including the Company's plans to settle part of the Loan principal in Debt Units and the requirement of obtaining TSXV approval. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

