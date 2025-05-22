Cerrado Gold Announces First Quarter Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF)(FRA:BAI0) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that it will file its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 29, 2025, before the market opens. Financial results will be posted on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Cerrado's issuer profile and on the Company website at www.cerradogold.com.

Conference Call Details

Cerrado Management will also host a conference call on May 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the Q1 Financial and Operational results as well as the outlook for the Company. The accompanying presentation for the call can be found on the investor page on Cerrado Gold's website at cerradogold.com. Call details are as follows:

Pre-Registration for Conference Call

Participants can preregister for the conference by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200183/ff3862e66f

Participants will receive dial-in numbers to connect directly upon registration completion.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-833-752-3576

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-647-846-8340

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

