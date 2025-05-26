Urano Energy Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Urano Energy Corp. (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano Energy") announced today a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for proceeds of up to $700,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the Closing Day of the private placement. The net proceeds will be used to advance permitting of the Company's key uranium projects in the United States, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that closing of the Offering will occur on or about June 6, 2025 or such other date or dates as the Company may agree. The Offering is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with all or part of the offering. The private placement is subject to the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and the Company will issue a further news release upon completion of the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company which holds numerous advanced conventional uranium projects hosting historic resources and mining lode claims in the Colorado Plateau, a region with a rich history of uranium and vanadium mining. As the need and support for domestic uranium and nuclear energy in the United States advances, Urano Energy is well positioned to complete the necessary work to advance permitting for key projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/



SOURCE Urano Energy Corp.







For additional information:



Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, (833) 888-2862, info@uranoenergy.com, www.uranoenergy.com

