Silvercorp Declares Semi-annual Dividend Of Us$0.0125 Per Share

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2025 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 26, 2025.
The dividends are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.
The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and any future decision to pay dividends will be based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.
For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc. Lon Shaver President Phone: (604) 669-9397 Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881 Email: investor@silvercorp.ca Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-declares-semi-annual-dividend-of-us0-0125-per-share-302465295.html
