Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Silvercorp Declares Semi-annual Dividend Of Us$0.0125 Per Share

26.05.2025  |  CNW

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2025 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 26, 2025.

The dividends are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and any future decision to pay dividends will be based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-declares-semi-annual-dividend-of-us0-0125-per-share-302465295.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0EAS0
CA82835P1036
Unternehmenswebsite
Silber
PbAuAgZn
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap