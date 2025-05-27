Star Copper Mobilizes 2025 Summer Exploration Targeting Expansion of Existing Discovery

Company set to build asset value in prolific "Golden Triangle"

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC PINK:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a Canadian resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that equipment and crew have been mobilized to shortly commence drilling and other exploration activities in the field. Today's news officially kicks off Star Copper's 2025 drill plans at its flagship asset, the Star Project, located in the heart of the prolific industry recognized "Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia.

The Star Project spans 6,829 hectares and is 100% owned by Star Copper. The property, and this current exploration program, are fully permitted under a Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) Notice of Work, enabling current and future exploration. Situated in a tier-one jurisdiction, the project boasts over $10 million in historical exploration efforts, including geophysical and geochemical surveys, trenching, soil sampling, and more than 13,000 meters of drilling from 49 diamond drill holes, which have confirmed the presence of a calc-alkalic porphyry copper-gold system.

The campaign builds upon a significant historical exploration database and incorporates newly reinterpreted magnetic data to guide the next phase of high-impact drilling. Additionally, the Company will be looking to test the contiguous Star North and Star East claims through targeted sampling and trenching to confirm the geotechnical work which indicates similar characteristics to the Star Main deposit.

Darryl Jones, Star Copper's CEO, comments, "Embarking on our maiden program at Star is an exciting time for our shareholders, as this property has remained amazingly untouched in more than a decade. Our team's efforts to-date lead us to believe that the Star Project holds significant potential based on the inherent mineralization characteristics and geological trend data evident throughout the property. We are very eager to advance the Star North and East projects to further deliver potentially new discoveries aimed at unlocking the true value of the Star Project for our company, stakeholders, and shareholders alike."

2025 Exploration Overview

The fully funded $2.5 million campaign is scheduled to run until August 15, 2025, and incorporates a strategic plan already underway with the field crew currently moving to build a base camp supported by full onsite logistical capabilities. Once established, the team will situate new drill pads to undertake a 3,500-metre diamond drill core sampling program based on six drill holes with an additional 650 metres of contingency drilling allocated.

Key program objectives include:

Expanding the known mineralized envelope of the Star Main zone

Testing deeper porphyry potential and structural offsets

Following up on mineralization associated with the recently modeled Star Fault

Drill Targeting Basis

The program will utilize integrated 3D inversion modeling of 2013 airborne magnetic data, which was completed by Ronacher MacKenzie Geoscience. The new geophysical interpretation, along with trench mapping and core analysis, has confirmed a complex left-lateral strike-slip system and defined key structural features identified as:

The Star Fault: A mineralized thrust-related structure that segments higher-grade mineralization in the northeast and offsets deeper mineralization to the southwest.

The Dick Creek Fault and Hackett Valley Fault: Large-scale regional fault corridors that outline the structural controls of mineral emplacement.

The refined modeling is being used to position drill holes to test both near-surface and deep mineralization, including areas previously untested by drilling.

Selected Drill Targets for 2025

The planned holes include follow-ups on the following successful historical intercepts:

Hole S025: 200m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au

Hole S027: 263m @ 0.39% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au

Hole S029: 81m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au

Hole S040: 120m @ 0.36% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au

Hole S023: 100m @ 0.47% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au

Historic Collar Table UTM 9N

HOLE ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip S023 339876 6458313 1140 293 45 -80 S025 339933 6458268 1127 410 270 -85 S027 339749 6458236 1104 598 0 -90 S029 339814 6458170 1072 470 30 -75 S040 339696 6458304 1108 472 0 -90



Please refer to the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report on the Star Project for more information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Once constructed, the new drill pads will also test untested magnetic anomalies, soil geochemical highs, and deep extensions of chargeability zones with the goal of expanding the known deposit at Star, both laterally as well to depth. Drill holes have not exceeded 660m in previous programs but the mineralization down hole shows the potential for much deeper targeting. The extensive supergene zone discovered at surface is exceptionally rare and the Company is excited to enhance the historic drilling with its own program this summer.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC PINK:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones,environmental baseline studies and permitting groundworkalongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones,and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper is positioned to pursue its goal of supporting surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

