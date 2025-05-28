Surface Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that that it has granted an aggregate of 2,250,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers as per the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of C$0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery and precious metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies in North America. Surface Metals holds a 90% interest in the Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada, and through its US subsidiary, ACME Lithium US Inc., is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton Lake Valley, Nevada and holds a sedimentary lithium claystone project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada. Surface Metals Inc. has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a leading partner, at a group of lithium projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding the amount of funds to be raised under the Offering, and the use of such funds. There is no guarantee the Offering will be completed on the terms outlined above, or at all. Use of funds is subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors, and as such may be used for purposes other than as set out above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

