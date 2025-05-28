Delta Resources Further Expands Eureka Gold Footprint with Initial Drill Holes of 2025 Drilling Program at the Delta-1 Project: Thunder Bay, Ontario

Kingston, May 28, 2025 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its initial 2025 drilling program at the Delta-1 Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Results confirm the potential for a large, open pittable deposit remaining open along strike and at depth with multi-million-ounce viability.

Drilling has expanded the mineralized envelope at Eureka to a vertical depth of over 400 metres with continued exploration targeting higher grades at depth.

Drilling has expanded the mineralized envelope at Eureka 600-metres to the west indicating significant opportunity for continued expansion along strike

Drilling has confirmed a new zone located 250 metres south of the Eureka Deposit. This new zone has been defined over a strike length of 1 kilometre, is only sporadically tested, and is open at depth and to the west.

Delta is utilizing the current pause in drilling activities to identify and refine specific targets at Eureka and also at the property-scale, with the goal of expanding the potential resource with its next drill program.

Andre Tessier, President and CEO of Delta Resources stated: "Yet another very successful drilling program at Eureka in early 2025. This most recent phase of drilling extended the Eureka deposit mineralization another 600 metres to the west and to a vertical depth of over 400 metres. A new zone was discovered 200 metres south of Eureka with the potential to add significant resources to the current deposit. A single drill hole also confirmed that gold mineralization and a very wide corridor of alteration persists at depths of up to 550 metres vertical and 250 metres below the previously known mineralization."

Tessier further commented: "We believe that our unique location off the Trans-Canada Highway, so close to Thunder Bay greatly enhances Eureka's potential for expedited development. Economic scenarios are currently under internal review. Delta is well financed and currently has more than $3 million in cash with no debt and has another valuable property with significant potential in Delta-2. Delta's exploration is fully financed for 2025."

Between January and April 2025, Delta completed twelve (12) drill holes at the Eureka Gold Deposit, for a total of 5,909.80 metres, before drilling was paused for spring breakup and to evaluate the current impact of the expanded gold mineralization footprint at Eureka. This initial drilling program of 2025 was focussed exclusively on the Eureka Gold Deposit and nearby targets. The objectives of the program were to expand the gold inventory at Eureka and enhance the understanding of the geometry and geological controls of the gold mineralization.

Results are shown in Table 1 at the end of this release. Please refer also the maps and sections of the drill holes for better context.

The twelve (12) drill holes of the program discussed in this press release were testing specific targets with the objective of adding to the current gold inventory at Eureka (see figures 1, 2 and 3). The targets include:

The west extension of the deposit,

The down-plunge extensions of the west and main rakes,

The gap in the drilling in the central portion of the deposit,

The extension of a gold-rich, 4-metre-wide quartz vein intersected in drill hole D1-23-32 at depth "vein 32", an area where volcanic rocks were interpreted at depth, and

Further definition of the new southern zone, herein called the "South Horizon", located 200 metres south of the deposit where mechanical trenching in 2023 returned gold assays of interest. Drill hole D1-25-123 appears to have intercepted this zone and expands the strike length to over one kilometre, open at depth and to the west.

Complete results since the discovery of Eureka can be found at https://www.deltaresources.ca/delta-1-gold-project/.

Figure 1: Longitudinal section of the Eureka Gold Deposit showing the targets tested during Delta's initial drilling phase of 2025. The targets were all meant to expand the gold inventory at Eureka.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/253538_6ef19d81440c6a0c_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the Eureka Gold Deposit showing the drill results of Delta's initial drilling phase of 2025. The 0.3 g/t gold contour is shown as a semi-transparent shell so all drill hole traces can be seen. Note that the South Horizon Target is not shown on this section, but is shown in map view at Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/253538_6ef19d81440c6a0c_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Map view of the Eureka Gold Deposit showing the location and assay results of drill holes D1-25-123 and 124. Drill hole D1-25-123 was targeting the South Horizon, located some 200 metres south of the main deposit while drill hole D1-25-124 was aimed at the western extension of the deposit with a 600-metre step-out. Both drill holes intersected gold mineralization of the same style as the Eureka deposit, opening enormous potential in these areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/253538_6ef19d81440c6a0c_003full.jpg

Discussion of Results

West Extension Target: Drill hole D1-25-124 was aimed at an Induced Polarization target showing the west extension of the Eureka Deposit. The drill hole is located 600 metres away from known mineralization at Eureka and returned 0.44 g/t Au over 11.9 metres. This new intercept of Eureka-Style gold mineralization extends the known mineralization to a strike length of 3 kilometres and opens enormous potential to extend the deposit for 600 metres and beyond.

West Rake Target: Drill Holes D1-25-125 and D1-25-126 were aimed at the down-plunge extension of an interpreted west-plunging rake of the gold mineralization in the western portion of the deposit. Both drill holes intercepted two mineralized zones, confirming the interpretation with gold grades that appear to improve at depth. Drill holes D1-25-125 intercepted 0.49 g/t Au over 13.0 metres and 0.70 g/t Au over 35.5 metres including an intercept of 1.17 g/t Au over 17.5 metres. Drill hole D1-25-126 intercepted 1.19 g/t Au over 15.5 metres and 0.30 g/t Au over 17.0 metres.

Central Gap Target: Drill holes D1-25-116 and D1-25-127 were aimed at filling a large gap in the drilling in the western portion of the deposit as drill holes in the area had been drilled in 2019 and 2021. The drill holes intersected three (3) gold zones in sedimentary rocks, therefore filling the gap with gold mineralization that will increase the gold inventory at Eureka. Drill hole D1-25-116 intersected 0.57 g/t gold over 39.5 metres, 0.60 g/t gold over 15.5 metres and 0.44 g/t gold over 6.2 metres. Drill hole D1-25-127 intersected 0.57 g/t gold over 39.5 metres, 0.60 g/t gold over 15.5 metres and 0.44 g/t gold over 6.2 metres.

Main Rake Target: Drill Holes D1-25-117, D1-25-119a and D1-25-122 were aimed at the down-plunge extension of an interpreted west-plunging rake of the gold mineralization in the central portion of the deposit, at vertical depths of 400-550 metres. Drill hole D1-25-117 extended the main rake by approximately 200 metres down-plunge, intersecting the gold mineralization at a vertical depth of over 400 metres. The drill hole intersected over 150 metres of the alteration corridor in sedimentary rocks and feldspar-phyric dikes. Specks of visible gold were observed and two mineralized zones are reported grading 0.72 g/t Au over 4.5 metres and 0.62 g/t Au over 23.8 metres. Drill hole D1-25-122 extended the main rake down-dip by approximately 140 metres, also intersecting the gold mineralization at a vertical depth of over 400 metres. The drill hole intersected three mineralized zones grading 0.52 g/t Au over 16.7 metres, 0.35 g/t Au over 13.5 metres and 1.33 g/t Au over 9.0 metres. Drill hole D1-25-119A was aimed at extending the gold mineralization at a vertical depth of over 550 metres; 250 metres deeper than the known gold mineralization to date. The hole intersected sporadic, highly anomalous gold values over 194 metres, associated with a highly altered dike swarm, with gold assays ranging between 0.1 to 1.33 g/t Au. This is extremely encouraging as it shows the strongly altered mineralized corridor persisting at a vertical depth of 550 metres, demonstrating the strength and size of the mineralized system with the potential to host high-grade gold mineralization.

Vein-32 Extension Target: Drill Hole D1-25-118A was aimed at extending an intercept from drill hole D1-23-32 where a 4.5 m wide quartz vein and alteration returned 2.62 g/t gold over 9.0 metres. Although drill hole 118A did not intersect the quartz vein, a wide zone of alteration and mineralization was intersected some 70 metres to the east, grading 0.53 g/t gold over 26.3 metres. A second zone was also intersected grading 0.74 g/t Au over 7.5 metres.

Deep Volcanics Target: Drill Hole D1-25-120 attempted to drill sub-parallel to the unconformity to intersect mafic volcanics at depth. Despite several narrow, mineralized intervals and broad alteration zones, the main mineralized zone was missed. Assays nevertheless returned 0.41 g/t Au over 9.0 metres, 0.38 g/t Au over 5.0 metres and 2.9 g/t Au over 2.9 metres.

South Horizon Target: Drill Hole D1-25-123 was aimed at a new target that emerged from a mechanical trenching and sampling program that yielded assays of interest. The mineralized zone shows identical characteristics as the Eureka gold mineralization but is hosted by a diorite intrusion, a lithology that was previously thought to be unmineralized. Near-surface assays returned 0.84 g/t Au over 11.0 metres, including a section grading 1.02 g/t Au over 8.1 metres. The new zone is located approximately 250 metres south of the known Eureka deposit and may correlate with previous intercepts in drill holes D1-23-57 (1.39 g/t Au over 3.5 metres), D1-23-58 (1.34 g/t Au over 5.0 metres), D1-23-72 (1.31 g/t Au over 4.3 metres), D1-23-86 (1.45 g/t Au over 6.0 metres), D1-24-108 (6.25 g/t Au over 1.3 metres and D1-24-109 (11.4 g/t Au over 0.8 metres). If this interpretation is correct, this new zone is already defined and only sporadically tested, over a strike length of 1 kilometre. The zone is also open at depth and to the west.

So far, Delta has completed a total of 127 drill holes for a total of 41,485 metres at the Delta-1 Gold Project since 2019, including the exploration drill holes that preceded the discovery of the Eureka Gold Deposit. Gold mineralization has now been intersected on strike for over 3.0 kilometres, from surface to 400 metres vertical depth, and with a true width of up to 150 metres.

Upcoming Exploration Program at Delta-1

Delta is currently planning its next phase of exploration at Eureka and at the Delta-1 property. Work will include geological mapping, prospecting, sampling and mechanical trenching, followed by an additional phase of drilling.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was performed in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks, and analytical standards.

The following assaying protocol was adopted at Delta-1 to reduce the assay variability due to nugget effect caused by visible gold:

If visible gold is observed in the sample or within the assumed mineralized zone, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

If no visible gold is observed or outside of the mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Mineral intervals are calculated using a 0.3 g/t Au cutoff. Reported intervals are limited where sections of core spanning 5 metres or more return grades below cutoff grade.

DRILL HOLE NO Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) CORE LENGTH

(m) (UTM Zone 16) D1-25-116 289687 5385548 424 180 45 381 216.00 255.50 0.57 39.50













283.50 311.50 0.47 28.00













324.80 331.00 0.44 6.20 D1-25-117 289666 5385700 428 180 52 670.8 466.50 471.00 0.72 4.50













501.70 525.50 0.62 23.80 D1-25-118A 290318 5385507 433 180 45 513 333.70 360.00 0.53 26.30













445.00 452.50 0.74 7.50 D1-25-119A 289454 5385794 428 180 55 786 554.60 559.00 0.35 4.40













632.80 634.00 1.33 1.20













670.00 695.00 0.13 25.00













747.00 747.90 1.12 0.90 D1-25-120 290805 5385134 442 180 75 486 170.90 173.90 0.75 3.00













228.00 237.00 0.41 9.00













268.90 273.90 0.38 5.00













305.00 307.90 2.88 2.90 D1-25-121 289993 5385037 447 360 -50 552 406.00 435.00 0.55 29.00











incl. 420.00 421.00 6.72 1.00













465.50 474.50 0.63 9.00 D1-25-122 289813 5385004 442 360 -50 693 467.00 483.70 0.52 16.70













494.00 507.50 0.35 13.50













557.00 566.00 1.33 9.00











incl. 562.00 564.00 4.47 2.00 D1-25-123 289555 5385165 442 180 -45 228 36.00 47.00 0.84 11.00











incl. 36.00 44.10 1.02 8.10 D1-25-124 288520 5385771 427 180 45 300 151.50 163.40 0.44 11.90











incl. 159.00 161.00 1.42 2.00 D1-25-125 289090 5385577 432 180 45 261 30.00 43.00 0.49 13.00













90.00 125.50 0.70 35.50











incl. 90.00 107.50 1.17 17.50











incl. 90.00 91.10 8.47 1.10 D1-25-126 289290 5385588 419 180 55 339 41.00 56.50 1.19 15.50











incl. 55.50 56.50 11.20 1.00













206.00 223.00 0.38 17.00













233.00 235.90 0.85 2.90













243.30 247.50 0.30 4.20













273.10 279.00 0.48 5.90













319.60 322.50 0.54 2.90 D1-25-127 289782 5385371 437 180 68 312 53.00 80.00 0.42 27.00













108.50 126.40 0.40 17.90













205.00 211.90 0.77 6.90

TABLE 1: Complete table of results from Delta's first 5 drill holes of its 2025 drill program.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has supervised the drilling program and has reviewed the technical information contained in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company has discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 308 square kilometres, where Delta has identified multiple poorly explored corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

DELTA RESOURCES COMPANY PROFILE

Andre Tessier

President and CEO

www.deltaresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253538