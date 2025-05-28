Protium Clean Energy Corp. Announces Results of Satellite Gas Surveys in British Columbia

Toronto, May 28, 2025 - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071) ("Protium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its regional satellite gas survey covering approximately 22,000 square kilometres in Central British Columbia, including four mineral tenures covering approximately 569.56 hectares that the Company has a right of first refusal over (the "ROFR Claims") (see press release dated November 26, 2024).

The survey, conducted during the ice breakup period in late April 2025, was designed to map the abundances of five key gases: hydrogen, helium, radon, methane, carbon dioxide, and deep hydrogen. This period was selected because geological gas release was expected to peak.

The primary objectives of the satellite survey were to:

Improve understanding of the region's potential for hydrogen and other gases;

Identify the presence and distribution of hydrogen and other gases on the Company's ROFR Claims; and

Pinpoint prospective areas within the survey region for future staking.

Central British Columbia is recognized for its strong geological potential for natural hydrogen (white hydrogen) due to extensive mafic and ultramafic rock formations rich in iron and magnesium. The interaction of these rocks with water through serpentinization, a well-known natural process that generates hydrogen gas. Additionally, deep fault systems in the region provide pathways for hydrogen migration and accumulation, increasing the potential for commercially viable hydrogen reservoirs. Previous exploration drilling has identified geological features, further supporting the region's prospectivity for hydrogen accumulation.

Key Results: Gas Abundance Mapping

The satellite gas mapping confirmed the presence of hydrogen, likely geological in origin, across the 22,000 sq. km survey area, including five high-abundance zones on the Company's ROFR Claims. Notably, these hydrogen-rich areas showed a general absence of helium, methane, and carbon dioxide, with only minor radon detected.

"These results align with our strategy to use satellite surveys to identify gas anomalies on our claims and prospective lands for staking. We will leverage this information to prioritize targets for our upcoming summer exploration program," said Marc Branson, CEO of the Company.

Nine high-abundance hydrogen zones were identified regionally: three associated with high helium, three with methane, and three as hydrogen-only anomalies. The Duplex Wave Migration (DWM) seismic imaging technique was adapted to produce a deep hydrogen anomaly map at 50m resolution to distinguish between shallow and deep hydrogen sources. Deep hydrogen was confirmed in four of the five high-abundance anomalies on the Company's ROFR Claims, with all nine regional high-abundance hydrogen areas coinciding with deep hydrogen anomalies.

Furthermore, as identified in Bouguer gravity data, three regional deep hydrogen anomalies are spatially associated with a 75-kilometre-long NW-SE trending deep gravity worm. These features delineate significant subsurface density contrasts, often marking faults or contacts between different rock types, and are important for the migration and accumulation of gases and mineral fluids in the area.

The combination of favourable rock types, structural geology, and satellite identification of deep hydrogen and other gases positions central British Columbia as a promising natural hydrogen discovery and development region.

