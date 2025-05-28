Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Mann West

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce successful exploration drilling results from its joint venture partner Canada Nickel Company in the East Timmins Nickel Company, operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

Highlights

• Mann West - successful final three holes, Mann West initial resource to be published in June

0.33% nickel over 52 metres within 480 metres of 0.27% nickel in hole MAN24-65

Noble CEO Vance White CEO said " We congratulate our partner Canada Nickel on the work completed and results on the Mann Twp property and we are very excited about the prospects for East Timmins Nickel along the several additional projects to be included."

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration. The target consists of four separate targets, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), Mann Central and Mann South.

Mann West

Highlights:

• 0.33% nickel over 52 metres within 480 metres of 0.27% nickel in hole MAN24-65

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). Drilling focused on the southern half of the target and is now completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. The most recent drilling intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 39 holes at Mann West, 31 of which were drilled during the 2024 campaign (Figure 2). The company is currently working on an initial resource estimate expected in June 2025. Assays from the last three holes are presented in this release (Table 2).

Figure 2. - Mann West - CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity



Click Image To View Full Size

CNC is currently working on an initial resource estimate expected in the near term.

Qualified Person and Data Verification Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. Canada Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CNC."

For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc.(20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario, ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), all of which are in the province of Quebec.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

