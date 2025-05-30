Majestic Gold Corp. Announces 2025 Q1 Results with Revenue of US$19.5 Million

Vancouver, May 30, 2025 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production was 8,230 ounces, a 3.6% increase over the 7,942 ounces produced forthe FY2024 comparative quarter;

Revenue was $19.5 million, a 25.2% increase over the $15.6 million in revenue for the FY2024 comparative quarter;

Gross profitfrom mining operations was $10.3 million, a 24.7% increase over the $8.3 million in gross profit for the FY2024 comparative quarter

Net incomewas $6.1 million, a 18.8% increase over the $5.1 million in net income for the FY2024 comparative quarter;

Cash flow from operating activities was $8.8 million, a $7.4 million increase over the $1.4 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter

Strong financial position at March 31, 2025. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $107.6 million (FYE2024 - $100.7 million) and working capital of $58.4 million (FYE2024 - $86.3 million);

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, compared to $8.6 million for the same quarter in FY2024. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 18-20 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $992 per ounce and $1,195 per ounce, compared to $743 per ounce and $920 per ounce for the same quarter in FY2024. For AISC computation details, refer to pages 18-20 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended March 31, 2024 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 8,230 7,942 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 7,385 7,087 Gold sold (ozs) 6,979 7,301 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 2,767 $ 2,107 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 992 743 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) 1,195 920 Financial data Gold revenue $ 19,480,955 $ 15,563,660 Gross profit (2) 10,330,971 8,286,017 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 10,768,517 8,632,579 Net income 6,107,794 5,140,843 Net income attributable to shareholders 3,050,694 2,640,441 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 0.00 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Balance Sheet Cash and short-term investments $ 107,594,581 $ 100,738,547 Other current assets 9,113,087 5,118,569 Non-current assets 146,912,991 82,068,419 Total assets $ 263,620,659 $ 187,925,535 Current liabilities $ 58,343,924 $ 19,536,163 Non-current liabilities 36,269,234 8,670,704 Total liabilities $ 94,613,158 $ 28,206,867 Total equity 169,007,501 159,718,668 Total liabilities and equity $ 263,620,659 $ 187,925,535

(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 18-20. (2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward?looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward?looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward?looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward?looking statements.

While these forward?looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward?looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

