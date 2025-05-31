Panther Minerals Announces CEO Transition and Debt Settlement

Vancouver, May 30, 2025 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) announces that Mr. Robert Birmingham has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Birmingham has been appointed to the board of directors as an independent director, also effective immediately. The board and management thank Mr. Birmingham for his leadership and contributions during his tenure as CEO and welcome his continued involvement with the Company in his new capacity as a director.

The Company has commenced a formal search for a suitable candidate to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and will provide further updates as the process advances.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") to settle outstanding debts owed to an arms-length creditor (the "Creditor") totaling $14,785.71 (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 924,106 Shares at a deemed price of $0.016 per Share. The Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period, pursuant to National Instrument 45-105 - Prospectus Exemptions.

The board of directors of the Company determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to complete the Debt Settlement in order to preserve the Company's cash for working capital.



About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek option reflects the Company's continuing intention of pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. David Beck, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

