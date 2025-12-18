Future Mineral Announces Options Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 - Future Mineral Resources Inc. (formerly Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.) ("Future Mineral" or the "Company") (TSX: FMR) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 855,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company and its affiliates in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.34 per option for a period of four years from the date of grant. The common shares underlying the options are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
About Future Mineral
Future Mineral is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas, Australia, Africa, and Europe.
Future Mineral Resources Inc.
On behalf of the Board "Fred Leigh", Chief Executive Officer info@sulliden.com (416) 861-2267
